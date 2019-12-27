Rarely — if ever — have I announced my birthday so boldly or broadly. But it IS my birthday today and I’ve been talking with God about it. He already knows everything about me, but it is nice to reflect with the ones you love.
Sharing a special day with Jesus this week is always a nice treat. For those who believe the horoscope and moon signs, when I was young they seemed to fit me. I don’t charm myself that way any longer, I embrace my fellow Celebrant’s example.
A pastor in Nashville used to say, “If you see me when you look in my direction, I’m not transparent enough for you to see Jesus. That’s who I’m looking at and if you can’t see Him through me, I’ve got some work yet to do on my character flaws.” The more I try to imitate the love of Jesus, hopefully it is Him people see in me, more often than myself. Perhaps I resemble swiss cheese. Look through the holes, I still have a lot of work to be done to shine as Jesus shines.
As a child my mother worked hard to make sure my birthday was not overshadowed by Christmas — hard to do when four family members birthdays followed the 25th before year’s end. We always had cake and presents wrapped in birthday paper instead of Christmas wrapping. Even though the effort was made to make the day special just for me, my birthday felt forced. With such mixed emotions about mine, I can’t imagine what others feel about their birthdays.
Last week at Kiwanis Christmas luncheon I met a fellow member who shares this day — happy birthday to you today.
Throughout the school year when classmates would have parties and school acknowledgement, I always knew mine would be skipped, at college and sorority parties as well. It would always come during the Christmas break. Solace was that it wasn’t summertime. Those birthday celebrants weren’t in school either, but they could have splash or swimming parties. Not so in December.
With my birthday so close to the end of the year, I was in the last known class to start school before they changed the birthday deadline for entering school to the end of summer. My classmates were mostly older than I, and I felt as close to the class following mine as the one I was in. That gave me the mindset of proclaiming my age as the next year, before I reached that milestone. I’ve stopped that habit. I’ll take the years I’ve accomplished, but not rush into another year older.
With ancestors living into their mid-90s, at 60 the thought of living another 30 years was both exciting and frightening. Still waiting for my fullness of years to manifest my dreams, knowing I still had 30 years to accomplish great things, was wonderful. The reality that the next 30 years would be filled with more and more “ugly” made the idea dreadful. See, I believe the Bible and as so many others have recognized, it’s not going to get better before Jesus returns for his bride. Good will be, and already is, considered evil. Faithfulness is called intolerance by the more intolerant and naturally that makes me a “deplorable.”
As far as birthdays go, I much prefer celebrating my Forever Birthday, the day Jesus came alive in my heart. Feb. 10, 1989 — and that makes me only 30 years old. No wonder I embrace life as a Christian so freely, it makes me childlike when the world has become filled with gloom and doom.
Celebrate with me today, even if your birthday is months away. And if you’ve never made Jesus Lord of your life, do so today, and we can celebrate your Forever Birthday on mine next year. For anyone born during the last two weeks of December, this day of reflection is for you. Happy Birthday!