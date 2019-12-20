COFFEE TALK WITH GOD — Donkey Otie forever stories

Growing with Donkey Otie is a forever journey. I didn’t know that when I wrote the poem in 2002, or turned it into a screenplay in 2008, or when we started working on the illustrations in 2011 for the book’s release in 2012 — all along the way I’ve been learning a lot about myself, God, other people and how much of Jesus is represented by this little illustrated persona.
The first forever thing that is constant is love. It’s hard to have a bad day and go to a book reading with Donkey Otie and not be touched by others’ reactions. Rarely have I carried his oversized portrait into a booth, down the hall in an out-of-town hotel or a classroom of second-graders that an adult, much less a child, asks me where I got his soft portrait. There is just something about his big eyes, loving smile and that Elvis-curl mane that draws all ages to him. It’s the love that shines from his face that attracts them. Thanks Darren Cranford for capturing that essence in the very first drawing.
Immediately we realized my goal of telling children about Jesus had dubbed Donkey Otie an evangelist, forever. His whole purpose of existence is to tell people of all ages how much Jesus loves them. The dedication family that inspired the poem had stopped going to church, as many in today’s society have done. There are more reasons for that than people. Religion can cut the heart out of the gospel with rules and regulations.
A loving Father disciplines his children and gives them rewards for accomplishments, consequences for disobedience. Mankind has carried many of those rules to extreme and forgotten that the first characteristic realized by the first church about Jesus was his love and acceptance of them. Love and understanding leads to repentance and new life, not shame and condemnation.
With anticipated hope that the story of Donkey Otie would become worldwide, I knew denominational scrutiny would be a component of his forever life. My faith would be questioned and my understanding of the Bible. Therefore, in the back of each book, I put a Genesis to Revelation Bible study for all to see and track what I considered the genealogy of Jesus.
As a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a descendant of a nationally sought out genealogist, I knew the importance of family. To understand the lineage of Jesus, was important for me to know as well. My guess is, few have even noticed this adult Bible study in the back of a children’s book. Maybe one day when the children whose names appear in the signature blessing grow up, and are reading it to their children, curiosity will win out and that exercise of extracting scriptures won’t be for naught.
Perhaps the most significant thing I’ve learned from walking with Donkey Otie is that it will forever be a part of my life to tell others about Jesus. I was not so bold when I began but I knew the book was intended for others to find a way to tell their little ones the story of Jesus from the night he was born. In my story the young donkey in the portrait saw the miracle birth. What started out as a burden — carrying a heavy lady into Bethlehem — became a lifetime calling Donkey Otie embraced. He would carry Mary and the young King into Egypt to save his life and later back to Nazareth where he would learn a craft with his father Joseph, until His Father in Heaven released the ministry that would go into all the world for more than 2,000 years.
The forever birthday story has no end.
I wish I had time to tell all of the fantastic stories and lessons I’ve learned these 17 years as the alter ego to Donkey Otie, but Christmas celebrations are just five days away. We’ve got work to do to be ready to welcome the King on Christmas Day.
