Just when you think a spiritual rest is coming because of the lesson learned in the latest life challenge, another reminds you to press on toward the goal for which Christ Jesus took hold of you. This is the part of life that people without faith can’t comprehend — and far too many give up and give in to the devil’s schemes and never reach their full potential, or end their misery by taking their own lives. They no longer want the trials of perfection. I’ve known how they feel.
There have been times I’ve heard the tempter say, “Nobody loves you,” “You’ll never amount to anything,” or “You’re nothing but a failure,” and in the past, I believed him longer than I should have and wasted a great deal of time. Praise God, my Redeemer lives and has loved me all of my life, insisting that I know it’s true. But just like you, there have been times of doubt.
Funny thing is, and how grateful I am to be able to say this today, the longer I live those time are fewer and shorter. Grace is magnified when we trust. When truth reigns in our hearts, there may be momentary times of doubt, but resting on the Words of Our Savior and King, truth rises to the surface. One more lesson learned is the result of listening to His still, small voice, not the deceiver.
Recently I’ve had more than one opportunity for the green-eyed monster to rare its ugly head. Then in my own handwriting, I was reminded of what I know and had set in my heart long ago as a goal and dream — not yet fully realized, but a goal none the less. So when something I really wanted doesn’t manifest, I have to say, “Thank You, Lord,” and learn a little more about dying to self.
That’s the theme I’m living today. Not that it is a new lesson, I’ve been taking the introductory classes for decades, I’m approaching a Ph.D., but only God knows when I will earn it with the final lesson before total peace takes over.
In case I’m too vague, and you’re not following my general references, jealousy is not a fruit of the Spirit. In fact, it is a hindrance to what God would have you do to be the best we can be. When jealousy pops up, we are unable to support the victory of someone else’s life. When envy is given reign, we cannot be about Our Father’s work, because it is He who plots our course and directs our steps. It is crucial that we each do our own part, because without it, someone else can’t achieve their destiny.
Every now and then I get a glimpse of God’s perfect plan in action. It comes at times when the people I’m around are doing their God given best. We’re intersecting our lives, but not walking the same path. Just think what confusion that would bring. Also, if we were walking the same path, the same experiences, the Body would not function properly. Each part has its own function and to be healthy, all the parts must be doing what they were created to do.
I can’t be jealous that the eyes are brighter in my sister that sees things beyond my ability. I can’t sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl if I’m supposed to be selling popcorn. So too, when we all reach maturity, we can celebrate the individual and corporate blessings that come with obedience. Walking in this new victory I can truly be happy for someone when they get blessed, even if I am still waiting for mine.
Too few of us are living in that kind of victory. The Word tells who will inherit the kingdom. Find it.
Next time someone achieves something you want to be recognized for, celebrate them with a pure heart and watch as the green-eyed monster gets swallowed up in pride for an achievement well worth the accolades. Victory is sweet, but only when it is your own, and not stolen from others. Just remember, too much pride will destroy you. Do your part, and all will reach the promised land together.
VICKY BRANTON is Teche Life editor of The Daily Iberian.