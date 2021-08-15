It’s on. That’s the word from CCA-Louisiana’s Sugar Chapter.
After missing last year’s large, popular indoor social gathering that raises money for a good cause, the Teche Area’s outdoorsmen, outdoorswomen and their children can get back together Thursday evening inside the Cade Community Center for the Sugar Chapter Banquet. I really believe we will respond in a big way to the opportunity. Why?
Sandy Derise, banquet committee chairman who has been active 15 years as a board member with the Sugar Chapter, had the best answer.
“It’s a great event. We’d like everybody to know it’s on,” he said. “This year with COVID we’d like everybody to come out and still support us. We will practice social distancing and we will have masks if need be. “
CCA-Louisiana’s website declared: “This event will maintain social distancing and follow current state guidelines.”
Derise confided Sugar Chapter board members entertained the thought about postponing this week’s event but “there was no telling if we’d have it again (later this year).”
CCA-Louisiana Sugar Chapter officials adjusted to coronavirus concerns and restrictions in place at this time last year as best they could by taking the banquet virtual. Supporters were able to join the chapter for seven nights of silent auction competition starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 20, 2020, and for an online live auction on the chapter’s Facebook page Aug.27.
Derise, who was born and raised in New Iberia before moving to Youngsville in 2015, wants to lead the local chapter back to prominence as the top fundraising chapter in the Sportsman’s Paradise. He pointed out the chapter averaged $120,000-$150,000 to emerge as the fundraising leader in Louisiana.
While Lake Charles and Gonzales have surpassed the New Iberia-based chapter, he said, “We’re still in the Top 5.”
Banquet tickets are $75 per person ($45 for spouse, $25 for youth). The price covers admission, supper and open bar, plus a one-year membership into CCA-Louisiana.
A table for eight banquet-goers costs $600.
For table and ticket information, call Nolan Reynerson at (225) 952-9200.
Derise, sales manager for Stable Drill, a Superior Energy company where he has worked 20 years, said the supper will be catered by Bon Creole. Fried fish, white beans, salad and a dessert will be served around 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
“It’ll be some great good with Mr. Randy Montegut,” he said about the restaurateur.
Sugar Chapter officials said they are setting up for 750 banquet-goers but realistically expect approximately 500.
Derise tipped his cap to Sugar Chapter president Kelly Frederick.
“She’s done a great job rounding everybody up and keeping it straight for sure,” he said.
The live auction featuring 25-35 items, including fire pits and trips to Panama, will start after the supper. There also are items for a silent auction and raffle.
This year’s local fundraiser is presented by Arceneaux Ford in New Iberia, Handyman Hardware, The First National Bank of Jeanerette, NWS Industrial Medical Gases and Related Equipment and The McIlhenny Co. The event is sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Hancock Whitney, Relief Windows, Ford Southern Quality Dealers and BXS Insurance.
’Tis the season for fundraising events for the state’s largest conservation organization. The Morgan City-based Atchafalaya Chapter held its banquet Thursday night inside the spacious Morgan City Auditorium.
Coming up are the South Lafourche Chapter Banquet at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Larose Regional Park and Civic Center and the Shreveport Chapter Banquet at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Riverview Theatre.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.