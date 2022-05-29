It is difficult to put pleasant words on paper right now. It is difficult to focus on the beauty of spring and the peacefulness of May, the month where nature calms down a bit and gives us time in our gardens and time to sit on porches and swings and have enchanting visions of the summer ahead; it is perhaps impossible to write about that now. My mother’s heart, as is yours, is heavy from the suffering in Uvalde; I cannot put what happened there in a place I can understand.
I remember being in that area many years ago, when I was in college. I knew someone from that part of Texas, Del Rio, Uvalde, the Rio Grande. I traveled there a few times; it was a fascinating place; it was a place so unlike here. It was my image of Texas, tumbleweeds, mesquite trees, beautiful sunsets, and people that had lived there forever. While it was a physically harsh environment, it was enchanting. The population, of course, was much smaller in 1975 but I am suspecting the demographics were much the same. I remember going into Acuna Mexico, Del Rio’s border town, without any hassle, we just crossed over, had dinner, walked around and reentered Texas. I was 21 years old and probably oblivious to anything beyond my immediate scope and the socialization occurring in my life but my recall of crossing the border is somewhat uneventful and I do not remember being fearful or anxious. Anyway, all of that was long ago and much has happened there and everywhere by now, some things incredibly good and some incredibly bad…the occurrence in Uvalde is the latter. The pain is bottomless, and the questions have no answers…
I have tried for 16 and a half years to put pleasant and positive thoughts on this little space of newsprint that is my Sunday column and for the most part, I have been successful. There were a few columns about hurricanes such as Katrina and Ida that have darkened the tone and the oil spill in 2010 was a bummer, but, mostly, I have been blessed with positive prompts from mother nature, fond occurrences from our town and my memories that were somewhat, at least I hope, uplifting and positive, but today, I struggle.
I had planned to tell you how easy it is in summer to find and enjoy the little things in life, the small miracles that happen early in the morning right outside your backdoor and how easy it is to get into a sense of peace when the summer sun sets, and the evening air cools down with the sound of tree frogs and night birds in the distance. I wanted to tell you how wonderful the approaching summer will be with children off from school and vacations at the beach.
And I do still hope all the above happens in your life, in your summer, but, as it does, we should all hold in our hearts the families of Uvalde and do our parts, whatever that may be, to make this world kinder and safer for our children.
I end with a thought, a humble suggestion made without presumption or political undertone. Before casting blame and spewing contempt, before taking part in this great divide, try instead to use that energy to do something positive within your community, within your own family, that might be a more beneficial piece to this ailing puzzle.