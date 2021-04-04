It is Spring now and the early mornings are an invitation I cannot decline.
There are bird songs all through the woods and the waning Worm Moon hangs behind my Sycamore tree silently observing before the world wakes up, the human world, for the world of nature has been awake for hours. I cannot help but feel joy when I hear their songs and gratitude that I can. I go outside many mornings of the week just to push away some of the heaviness of life and replace it with joy. Sorrow sometimes returns, but it is a broader sort, it returns because I think of the many people, especially children, who are not able to hear the sounds of birds or see the first blooms of spring and baby dragonflies and tiny white and lavender flowers in meadows and fields. Those simple sights and sounds were a large part of our distant childhoods, clover flower necklaces, spring days filled to the brim with nature and all of her gifts.
We noticed, we saw the rebirth, we walked barefoot on the earth and frolicked in her bounty. I worry that many children do not know anymore what flowers grow in spring and when the full Pink Moon of April will rise.
We have a wedding here on the 17th. By here, I mean our backyard. Yes, I am a bit nervous but I am happy and most importantly, Elizabeth and Erik are happy. We have dug deep into the interiors of this timeworn house finding antique linens from my mother in law, linens she set her Passover table with decades ago and pieces of mismatched china to set our tables. We dug some more and discovered beautiful table cloths with delicate embroidered spring flowers done by my grandma Farris and cloths with eyelet lace that dressed my mother’s Thanksgiving tables for all of my memory. We will use all for Elizabeth’s wedding (thank you Tere for gently giving a beautiful new life to these old linens). We looked through my very simple wedding album and read the gifts I received in 1979, almond colored kitchen canisters, 10 dollar checks and bath towel sets. We found a single unused wedding invitation and Elizabeth then found the similar paper to print hers on. We made lists and checked things off and we got uptight and then light again. I cried when we previewed the “Here Comes the Bride” song and when, at random moments, my sister Susan’s name was mentioned. We found something blue, a bracelet from my Aunt Irene, and Elizabeth tried on my simple tea length wedding dress from Abdallas. Fresh cut flowers were ordered and will find their places in small glass vases on tables set in spring attire, (an advance “thank you” to Agnes for a beautiful flower display that will wondrously appear on April 17th).
Guests will come from New England and Ville Platte and two will become one under the night sky in our backyard. She and I scurried around town and found so many people and places to help us put this together and many times, Elizabeth said how happy she was to be home to have her wedding here in New Iberia. And I have written before and I will write again, there’s no place like home.
I wish you a happy Easter and last day of Passover. I hope you spot a baby dragonfly in your garden and I hope you have the opportunity to make a clover flower necklace with a small child.
P.S. — Concerning the asparagus fern I wrote about last month, I think it will not make it, but I will and you will too…
PAM SHENSKY is a mom and mother of five.