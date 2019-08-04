I sat at the open bridge in Morbihan one recent day, a tug boat was towing down the bayou. I knew it would be a while, so, I did not resist. I put the windows down, turned off the radio and listened. I fell back into another time, a time before the “new” 1966 bridge was built, a time when Morbihan was a quiet little community nestled along the Teche where everyone knew everyone else and many were related and had never left.
The Conrads lived there. Mrs. Conrad gave me my first art lesson at her kitchen table; a portrait of Spencer Tracy as “Hemingway’s Old Man and the Sea.” There was a bridge keeper there also. His tiny green house was near the bridge somewhat shielded by a mature fig tree. It was very quiet then and there; hardly anyone lived out here, the Cajun Coop was not built yet and there was no Emile Verret Road. Instead, there was an old wooden store sitting in the exact spot that currently begins this, now, much traveled road.
This memory was from a long time ago when the world was big and still and discreet. Something as simple as going to the old store for a grape corn sucker was eventful and sitting in a car at night, with the windows rolled down in the middle of nowhere — without a cell phone — waiting for the bridge to close, was safe. I would listen to the sounds coming from the bayou and perhaps hear a faraway freight train, never fearing anything in the dark stillness of the country, hearing only peaceful noises from the natural world as I sat snuggly in the backseat of our car, waiting to cross over.
Anyway, I sat there for a while and the soothing breeze and the sound of the tugboat helped me to remember that time, a time when my thoughts were original and not spiked with racket and endless propaganda and my world was safe.
The world is very busy now. Information comes at us even when we try to hide. Too much information, much of it useless and meant only to provoke. That’s what I think. I threaten, at least once a week, to disconnect, to go back to how things were just a decade ago but then, I don’t. I don’t think we can anymore. It was Darwin that said, “It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive but those who can best manage change.” I might be doomed.
Aside from the noise we hear each day, there is still so much beauty to see from our starship. It is August now and the last days of summer are here. More memories have been made, memories like those I began this piece with, memories that will comfort in winter when the sun is illusive and the coldness seeps through. Memories that will still be there when new bridges are built.
There is a sudden darkness now as the late summer sun sets and the moonlight takes command. Some nights I wait for the illusive falling star knowing, but wondering, how the moon will move to my kitchen window the next morning when I most certainly have left it hanging over the woods. It seems so distant and different outside of the kitchen window as the day takes from it its glory. And there is the sun beneath it, another day, no matter what is happening here. It sits and watches, doing what it must. It dries the dew on each blade of grass, it opens the blossoms on the late summer flowers and stimulates the honey bees. It is unlike the moon. It is powerful in a physical way. It is basic and it is forceful. The moon lets you gaze at it and dream on it. It is not as visibly constant as the sun. Sometimes it doesn’t show up and the night sky is not as peaceful, but then, it appears as a sliver amongst the stars on a clear night and I stop to admire it as my thoughts soften. All the world seems mystical and beautiful as the night blankets all that is wrong.
As I welcome the eighth month, I know the bloom of summer has peaked, but much is left to enjoy, especially in the early morning. My bees are busiest then, preparing for their excursions to find what is left of the summer nectar, fanning the hive before the heat of the day makes a bit of coolness impossible and tidying up the supers where, hopefully, more honey can be extracted in early fall. Busy, busy, as I try not to be.
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.