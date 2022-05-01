I do not remember everything, but I remember the important things about my mother. I remember the routine but caring way she peeled potatoes, standing in the kitchen near the sink, as I sat at the small wooden table, and we talked as she prepared supper. We talked about everything. I remember the way she blotted her red lipstick with tissue and the way she dabbed perfume behind her ear. I can barely recall her at my graduation or wedding, for those were such big events and anxiety took most of those memories, but I remember her in an ordinary day, preparing supper for her family, sitting at the kitchen table having a cup of coffee as she listened and then dispelled all the troubles of my world. I remember the pan of homemade chocolate brownies she baked from her old Betty Crocket Cookbook, the one she received as a wedding gift in June of 1952, and I remember (and still have) the black and white check apron with embroidered flowers on the pockets that she wore to prepare Thanksgiving dinner. I remember the way she made a pin curl with a baby Elizabeth’s hair and pinned it with a bobby pin from hers, and the way she loved my boys.
There were so many ordinary days with her, summer days when I was a child coming in the house with blackberries I had scoured the woods for. She would stop all she was doing and put together a small cobbler. I will never forget the taste and the happiness I felt. She knew to grab those moments, to make those childhood memories for us, for that, is what would remain. The big moments are wonderful but they can be laced with anxiety and confusion; those little moments are the real jewels…. she knew that.
Spring is settling in here, the intense heat is lurking, and the mosquitoes will soon be crashing all our outdoor events. But today is the first day of May, and for me, no day can hardly be lovelier; the entire month delivers so much beauty. The magnolias are beginning to bloom and scenting the air, a fragrance that reminds me of my mom, for one was nearly always in a jar sitting on the kitchen counter spilling its seeds and scenting the kitchen with the faintness of lemon. The shrubs in my flower beds are beginning to whisper in May, for the tiny lizards and garden snakes are grown now and scurry as I walk past them on the sidewalk. Our gardens are planted, giving us hope for a rich summer harvest…fresh tomatoes for our sandwiches and salads, peppers to sauté, cucumbers to slice and eggplant to bake. The fig trees are covered in beautiful big leaves, sheltering the tiny fruit in somewhat of a futile attempt to keep the birds away, for their fruit becomes their seeds and their seeds assure new life. The dewberries and mulberries are abundant this year and ready to be picked to eat fresh with a sprinkle of sugar or to make jams and jellies or spur-of-the-moment cobblers. The Full Flower Moon will rise in the middle of this magnificent month to shine over fields of flowers and, hopefully, that night will be clear, and we will see, once again, the infinite beauty of Mother Nature.
I extend early Happy Mother’s Day wishes to all, to moms of new babies that make sleep a challenge, to moms of “stimulating” teens, to moms of grown children, to moms of fur babies, and to the special moms that are caretakers of those in need. Happy Mother’s Day to all that nurture. I also offer a gentle (unsolicited) reminder; our children are watching, and their fabric is from the bolt that is you. It is a beautiful and unique gift; but it comes with a responsibility, the greatest responsibility of all.