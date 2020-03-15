The July moon rose and it was full, a Full Buck Moon, the time when tiny antlers emerge from the new bucks, and the locust were uttering under the one street light near my house and the chimney swifts were diving for mosquitos while the tree frogs sang their glorious song — it was there, all of summer condensed into one perfect night — I had a front row seat to all of this unexpected bliss.
I am not sure why this long ago bucolic thought came to mind, perhaps it was the Full Worm Moon and the hint of spring dangling throughout the woods and evident in the busy hives, but it seemed redeemable, it seemed like a nice nostalgic thought amongst the not so agreeable climate of corona fear and political fear and “all that is wrong with the world” fear.
Perhaps I long for the heat of the summer sun, the heat I usually complain about.
Maybe this year I will be more grateful for the healing power of summer, maybe this year I won’t complain.
The natural beauty from our starship is where my thoughts continue to linger as I try to settle down in this new climate of global concern.
I look ahead to the Full Pink Moon in a clear April sky, the cicadas that will soon make their ascent from the dark earth only to mate and then to die and the sounds of the early spring night as much busyness takes place amongst the nocturnal animals.
I know that animals have their own version of a global crisis, one that pushes them from their habitats as cities and towns sprawl but, thankfully, still, I hear many of them here.
I sometime catch the racket of the raccoons following the bayous looking for food and mischief and while I fear for my hens.
I love the reassurance that they still have space to run.
The day ends much as it began … many problems and much searching for solutions as we all wait and wonder.
The darkness is sudden as the sun sets and the moonlight takes command and I wish I knew more about constellations and less about the conflicting broadcast.
I wait for the illusive falling star and always wonder exactly how the moon moved to my kitchen window the next morning when I left it hanging over the woods.
The sun will be beneath it, another day, no matter what is happening here, there it sits doing what it must giving no concern to our problems.
It dries the dew on each blade of grass, it opens the blossoms on the spring flowers and stimulates the honey bees.
It is unlike the moon, it is powerful in a physical way, it is basic and it is forceful.
The moon lets you gaze at it and dream on it.
It is not as (visibly) constant as the sun, sometimes it doesn’t show up and the night sky is not as peaceful but then, it appears as a sliver amongst the stars on a clear night and I stop to admire it as my thoughts soften and all the world seems mystical and beautiful as the night blankets all that is wrong.
