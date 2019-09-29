This is the weekend of sprayed on silver hair, cowboy boots from Gulotta’s, red bandanas for the Farmer’s Parade, an ocean of empty beer cans covering Main Street after the Fais do-do, friends and strangers in the park, sweaters and jean jackets, art in the Armory, fresh baked cakes and blue ribbons in the basement, cute lambs and well fed cows in the shed and being squashed on the Tilt-a-Whirl — at least that’s how I remember it —Sugar Cane Festival weekend. It was fun, it was festive and it was in the City Park.
Life was slower then, events seemed greater and distractions seemed fewer. Halloween was “declared” in mid-October when Charlie Brown aired on CBS (no DVR to record it, you had to be there) and wax “lips” and “black mustaches” showed up at the grocery store candy counter. Thanksgiving was the fourth Thursday in November and your teacher “ran off” Pilgrims and cornucopias on the ditto machine to color and to decorate the classroom. And, believe it or not, Christmas was in late December then. We decorated our Douglas Fir around December 15th with fat colored lights, glass ornaments covered in last year’s “snow” and tangled lots of tinsel.
Main Street was decorated. Store windows were adorned in Christmas magic, a little toy store opened in the back of JW Lowes across from Mr. Huckabee’s lunch counter and the Sears Wish Book had come in the mail. It was December. It was, finally, the Christmas season.
One holiday at a time, one season at a time; that’s how it was. Today, I can watch Linus in the pumpkin patch anytime I want from my phone. I’m not sure where to find the minimally marketable “Thanksgiving, the WishBook” — is no longer — and the Christmas “season” begins in September, sitting on shelves right next to Halloween.
Anyway…
I could be outside from daybreak to nightfall in these late September days. In the very early morning, if I squint and try really hard, I can see the season slowly and subtly changing, going from the green and lush of late summer to the barely brown and crisp of early fall. The air is sometimes clear from dampness and there are faint noises of wild rabbits in the woods. Sensations and rustles remind me how wonderful and restoring Nature is. The Full Hunter Moon will rise on the 13th as the familiar smell of roux seeps through the air near Boulingy Plaza. Charlie Brown will be on TV to complete the arrival of autumn and Halloween will end this most loved month that will begin in just two days.
I hope to be there absorbing the full and fleeting wonder of this entrance into this cozy season and not somewhere down the road rushing to the next big thing.
I end this piece with a quote from Linus, something shrewd, noteworthy and perhaps humorous in these turbulent times of “overenthusiastic” opinions. “There are three things I’ve learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics and the Great Pumpkin.”
PAM SHENSKY is a wife, mom to five.