This will be a love letter, a “valentine”, to all of you and to this town…
For a bit over a year now, I have been looking at New Iberia, and all of Acadiana, through the eyes of my daughter, Elizabeth, and her fiancé, Erik. Elizabeth seems to have had some sort of awakening in regards to her hometown, she sees it seemingly for the first time; the ordinary has become special.
And Erik really is seeing it for the first time and never wants to leave. He is enchanted with the landscape and the people. He has found much joy in the land and beneath the sun, spending endless summer hours happily working in the garden in the hot southern sun, loving all things Louisiana.
Because of them, it is as though I too have rediscovered this town, this town of which I am not a native but found myself here in November of 1960, in Miss June Boudreaux’s first grade class at Susan Terrell. Mr. Burt Terrell was the principal and I sat across the aisle from Ronald Brumley in the back of the classroom, the new girl’s desk. We read from Dick and Jane readers each day and had number aides, ditto color sheets of Pilgrims and ice cream recess.
The town was “new” then, it was fascinating. So much was going on here. There were neighborhood grocery stores like Dugas’ and Dartez’s and big stores like A&P and Winn Dixie. There were barber shops and beauty shops and dime stores and doctors who made house calls and school yards filled with little girls in dresses hand sewn with rik rak and covered buttons and little boys hanging upside down from monkey bars. There was a park with friendly squirrels and roller skating and little shops to buy fresh oysters and bowling alleys with Friday night leagues and filled up churches scattered throughout. There were PTA meetings in the evenings with parents filling the school auditorium and the principal dressed in a suit and all of the teachers there to help while moms and dads visited tidy classrooms filled with kid’s work and tiny desks in neat rows. There were privately owned drugstores like Ackal’s and shoe stores with Bannock Devices to measure little feet. There was a movie theater where it was safe to be for a Saturday afternoon. Mothers could take clothes on approval from Abdalla’s, ladies could find white gloves and bolts of fabric at Wormser’s and Easter hats waited in the windows at Bowab’s and Creim’s.
Many have left, many have moved down the road and far away, but
those who have returned, I believe, are happy that they did, just as
Terry Pratchett so fitting says, “Why do you go away? So that you can
come back. So that you can see the place you came from with new eyes
and extra colors. And the people there see you differently, too...”
As I close this “Valentine”, I must also say “thank you” to the very source that this article appears on, The Daily Iberian. They have reached out to Elizabeth several times and generously written about her and Erik’s future café. Small towns are the best towns and this is that town.
Thank you New Iberia and all of you wonderful people that we have had the honor of meeting and the joy of living amongst. I see it all, once again, through the eyes of my children and it is especially lovely this time around. Let us be that community, that community that supports one another and speaks through love and seeks to improve what we have. As the world struggles to find peace, let us be that wonderful place called home.
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.