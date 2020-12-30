In December 1950 I was still a child of just eight, but I felt quite grown up and welcomed the opportunity to prove I could handle responsibility. Later that Christmas though, I found that I was still very much a child, and that is how it should be, I suppose.
One day Mother called me into her bedroom where she was confined to her bed by her crippled condition due to rheumatoid arthritis. She was known for her ability to run the house and her family like a military general in wartime. She would make a plan and then give her “orders” to those in her command, her kids.
“Julaine, I have a very important task for you this year since you are a big girl of eight.” My chest swelled with pride even though my feet didn’t quite reach the floor as I sat comfortably in the big rocking chair near her bed.
“I want you to go pick out some toys for your little sister … You know, things a three-year old would like to play with. She’ll leave your toys alone if she has her own.
“Go downtown on your bike to Mrs. Doland’s Furniture Store across the street from your daddy’s office. Be careful crossing Main Street. When you get there give her this list.”
On a pad of paper she’d written her ideas of what Santa would be bringing for my younger sister, Mary Dean. “A baby doll, a stroller, a tea set, and anything else you see that she’d like.”
I don’t remember wondering what my own toy surprises would be or who might be shopping at Mrs. Doland’s for me. My feeling of pride at this new responsibility overshadowed any selfish emotions.
Entering the big, somewhat musty, old building downtown, I remember being overcome by the smells of fresh, newly-manufactured sofas and chairs that were on display near the front windows.
The odors from the old wooden walls and ceiling added to the atmosphere. In some ways, it could have been a storeroom at the North Pole.
Farther into the darkened recesses of the cavernous building I could see a few of the toys Mama had sent me on the quest to find. Strollers, dolls, and lots of toys for children of all ages. It was hard to concentrate especially when the kindly, gray haired Mrs. Doland reached over to the light switch and illuminated the toy department.
For all intents and purposes, it WAS Santa’s Workshop!
Trying to act grown up, I chose the things Mama had written on the list, told her to charge the total amount owed to Daddy, and hold the items until Christmas Eve.
I was so proud of my accomplishment, that I didn’t feel any desire to tell her what I might like, if anyone would be searching for my gifts from Santa.
Then a few days later, when Christmas morning finally came, I was so happy. In fact, I have a black and white photograph of me sitting on the floor near the tree, playing with the tea set I’d seen a few days earlier, while my little sister stands behind holding her doll and waiting for her turn.
JULAINE DEARE SCHEXNAYDER is retired after a varied career in teaching and public relations. Her email address is julaines14@gmail.