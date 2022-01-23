There’s that book by Thomas Wolfe titled “You Can’t Go Home Again.” Other than the title, I haven’t ever read it because it’s over 700 pages! Nevertheless, the title intrigues me, especially when I’m reminiscing about Jeanerette, where I was born.
In my mind, I often recall Jeanerette as an ideal place in which to grow up. But, as that title of Wolfe’s book suggests, nothing remains the same. Sigh …
The nearest I’ve come to feeling close to the people and places I knew growing up is when visiting the charming Jeanerette Museum which has been a landmark at 500 East Main Street since 1976. It is set back on a lot that runs from Main Street to the Bayou Teche in a pink Victorian house built in 1902.
But it is what’s beyond the original front door that holds the most appeal and is worthy of your planning a visit soon. Each room in the original George Guilberteau house and the adjacent annex is designed with an interesting theme such as education and prominent educators, former area politicians, including Lt. Governor Louis Cyr, newspaper archives, military history, sugarcane production and processing, and genealogical research, etc. The walls are covered with dozens of framed photos of buildings, many of which are only memories, leaving the visitor to feel he is walking down Main Street many decades ago.
That the thousands of artifacts are on display is due to those Jeanerette citizens during the past 50 years who knew the real value of what is being preserved. It’s not one or two collections; rather it’s the memories of our past. Every wall in every room holds something of interest to visitors and locals alike.
Let’s walk together and see what’s on display.
Military uniforms, school yearbooks, photographs of prominent citizens hanging next to that of high school football teams. The museum is a great repository of genealogical information too. Digitalized and microfilm copies of local newspapers dating back to the early 1900s are available for the researchers (some even earlier). There is also a complete set of “Southwest Louisiana Church Records” which is out of print.
This writer was so entranced her mind seemed to race ahead to the next exhibit and to the next. It’s hard to grasp it all in just an hour or even two!
Of interest to children there is a special room with taxidermy-preserved animals native to the area. “The kids are especially drawn to this display. There are racoons, birds, even crawling reptiles, on display. It’s like they’re alive!” says Kathy Rosamond, tour guide. Kathy shares tour duties with Mona Stansbury who also welcomes visitors. Each woman is eager to add details to the carefully labeled items. They are part of the charm of the collection. Andre “Red” Rosamond is also a volunteer guide and researcher who is on site to help point out items that may be overlooked.
An informal gathering has developed on Friday mornings — several individuals meet at the museum to do research for anyone who has posed a question that might be answered using the reference materials in the collection. The public is invited to drop in during that time with research questions. One can have some coffee while taking a step back in time. It’s a lively and fun group.
Some of the items that are important as well as interesting include a cabinet of antique sewing notions, another of beautiful china, wooden patterns of iron works from Moresi Foundry, and a guitar from Wayne “Blue” Burns, a blues musician born in Jeanerette. You can’t miss one unique item: it’s a “coffin casket carrier” in which the remains of a local soldier, Pfc. Eugene Bourque, were shipped home after World War II.
There is no way I could tell you in this space what can be found in this small, pink house museum. There is something for everyone.
The Jeanerette Bicentennial Park and Museum, 500 East Main, 337-276-4408, is one of the best kept secrets around. If you haven’t been there, I suggest you make plans to do so. The Jeanerette Museum is open on Thursdays and Fridays, 10 to 4. A small admission is charged: just $3 for adults and $1 for children.
It’s a bargain any way you look at it!
JULAINE DEARE SCHEXNAYDER is retired after a varied career in teaching and public relations. Her email address is julaines14@gmail.com.