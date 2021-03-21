Editor’s Note: World War II in which the United States became involved started with a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor on 7 December 1941.
The 80th anniversary of the war will be commemorated later this year. Of the 16 million men, women, and boys as young as 18 who took part in the war effort, fewer than 325,000 remained in 2020 to tell about their experiences.
Because of a project by writer and historian Dr. Jason Theriot to document what these were, we can get a sense of what those years of war were like for those heroes. He recorded in their own words events which left them forever changed. They looked back on the events with old men’s eyes, but had seen them with the clear eyes of youth.
1941 found Millard Mannina, Gerald Myers, and James Lanclos living in Jeanerette, Louisiana, a small, agricultural town near the Gulf of Mexico, thousands of miles from Pearl Harbor. Myers and Mannina were still in high school; Lanclos was in the Merchant Marine. War was a far thing from their minds.
Each got caught up in the maelstrom of a world conflict. The memories never went away. The men relived the horrors they had seen for the rest of their lives. When asked to put their recollections on tape for a book Theriot is writing, their words were seasoned with emotion.
Drafted out of LSU in 1943, Millard Mannina brought with him his peacetime experience on a seismograph crew. He soon found himself in the Pacific Theater helping to build airfields. Mannina was overcome when he recalled the landing in Saipan during which 200 Japanese were killed by U.S. artillery in a cave. The aftermath he viewed was never forgotten.
Gerald Myers was 19 in 1944 aboard a troop ship, the Leopoldville, with more than 2,000 others on Christmas Eve, in his hammock, when the ship was hit by a German submarine torpedo. His nightmares were of men trying to leap onto a rescue vessel and being crushed between the ships; 763 soldiers died that day. (Ironically, it was later recorded that the U-boat commander was named Gerhard Myers.)
James Lanclos had earned his sea legs in the U.S. Merchant Marine before he volunteered just after Pearl Harbor. His training was in anti-aircraft artillery. He found himself at Normandy Beach in France two days after June 6, 1944, D-Day.
The job was to bring 40 mm guns and halftracks onshore to support the infantry. His nightmares were of the stench of dead bodies loaded on trucks heading away from the beach for burial.
A more pleasant memory was of his encounter with a French farmer who was so pleased that the Allies had finally arrived to liberate his country, he engaged the French-speaking Lanclos in conversation. To show his gratitude to the soldiers, he dug up a keg of cognac he had buried five years earlier to keep it from falling into German hands. They all toasted “Vive La France!”
This writer wishes there were space for more than these vignettes of what were life-altering experiences for the young soldiers of WWII. Multiply this by 16 million Americans. There are many more books to be written.
Jason Theriot’s will be one of them. He knew these men and heard about others — those who fought alongside of them and didn’t make it back to tell their stories, no matter how tragic or warm.
JULAINE DEARE SCHEXNAYDER is retired after a varied career in teaching and public relations. Her email address is julaines14@gmail.