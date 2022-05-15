Getting ready for guests is an almost impossible chore, at least it is for me. Nevertheless, it is a good thing to have to do it at least twice a year. For the rest of the 363 days, my housekeeping style is this: if there’s room on any horizontal surface, it’s an acceptable place to put stuff.
Perhaps I should define “stuff”. In my house, it’s what you might call “clutter” including mail from yesterday, to-do lists and other reminders, and unfinished projects.
This style of housekeeping is acceptable for oneself, but it’s different when you are expecting company. You look at your house and housekeeping style with different eyes. That foot-tall stack of old newspapers seemed perfectly fine until you’re trying to give a good impression.
The kitchen counter and bar seem to attract clutter of all sorts from daily medications that are kept in full view, so they won’t be forgotten… to reminders on sticky notes. Dishes drying near the sink next to a bottle of Joy only add to the confusion.
The coffee table will need to be organized. That means returning the sock that dropped from the load of laundry on the way through the den, the stack of magazines that come in all too frequently that I plan to read soon, and the tv remotes. It will be nice to see the tabletop dusted and polished.
I am a person who starts projects and has trouble finishing them. Let’s call that my handicap. This means my Christmas ornaments project that I started in October of last year and the miscellaneous papers related it are overdue to be filed. That has been in the foyer on an entrance table for six months! Rather than go through each piece of paper one at a time, in desperation as “D-Day” gets nearer, I will sweep everything up and stack it in a box for later appraisal, returning the entrance to the welcoming space it is meant to be.
Does your house have places to “store stuff” (synonym for “hide”) that doesn’t have any place else to live? Around here we are lucky to have a spare bedroom which has been converted to an office. Orphan items that don’t have their own places elsewhere seem to land in there, stacked on the desk and sewing table. When there’s no room left, then it’s placed on the floor until there is hardly any space to walk without doing a hop skip and jump, which is not safe when you’re our age!
Put a lock on that door and you’d be surprised how much stuff you can hide in there.
It’s all an act. We’re pretending we are better people than we really are. It seems important to put on a show to give the impression that we are more organized and civilized than reality proves. When all is said and done, the house will look better. Our guest will feel comfortable, but she’ll leave with a false impression of us.
And in a week or less, it will all have returned to what is our normal. The show is over at least for the time being, until we get that phone call from a cousin or friend saying, “Hi, we’ll be passing through your town on our way to New Orleans. Hope you’ll be home so we can get to see you!”
With fingers crossed, our reply just might be “Sorry we’ll miss you, but we’ll be out of town. Maybe next time.”