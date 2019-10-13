There is a television program on PBS that has become popular, partly because it has celebrity guests and a personable host. Henry Louis Gates Jr. guides his famous guests to discover their ancestors, mostly discovering challenging journeys through time and across oceans. You can do the same — I did.
It’s a time-consuming effort, but one filled with surprises, both good and bad. Along the way, for example, I came across a second cousin who was a bank robber and a great aunt who was forced to take over a blacksmith shop when her husband “ran off.” You never know what you’ll find on this genealogy journey, but it’s often unexpected.
In Dr. Gates’ program, like in “real life,” the famous guests often don’t know the basic info of their grandparents, where they lived, or their occupations. (Do you?) Guests often moan in sympathy with these ancestors, “I had no idea …!” They didn’t know the details of slavery (a common theme), or orphans who left their homeland at a young age to cross an ocean alone.
Gates is aided in his research by professional researchers as they find dates, names and places that together build a portrait of an individual who lived over a century ago. We learn to sympathize with the celebrities as they slowly come to realize that they wouldn’t be here in America had it not been for the courage, toil, good luck and bad, that got them through life’s difficulties.
The same can happen to you. You had grandparents and others who lived their lives, fought in wars, got in trouble and kept on going. They may not have realized it, but they were paving the way — making it smoother — for you.
I’ve been working, and at times it is work, on a search like this. Sometimes it becomes an obsession, but it is a very satisfying hobby, one that can be done at home with a computer. Help is just fingertips away on websites like familysearch.com. Libraries also have great resources.
I’ve learned that it takes tough people to survive tough times. This knowledge helps me to understand human nature, the strength man can demonstrate in living through war, famine or slavery. I admire them and understand the times in which they lived: times when women had no rights; when a man left the family and the farm when crops were failing. There are lessons in cowardness and fortitude in the facts uncovered.
We, their descendants, centuries later, by knowing them, come to appreciate their struggles. Their journeys are their gifts —their legacies — to us. They gave us our ways of thinking, our academic and athletic strengths, our eye color and more.
Besides a good story, what did I inherit from the family line that I share with the bank robber from the 1920s, or his mother, my great aunt, the “lady blacksmith?” Courage, strength, fortitude, or perhaps just a good story to spice up my family tree.
This hobby, searching for ancestors, can be yours, too. You don’t need professional genealogists to take on your quest. You can start as soon as you put a pen to paper and begin to write down the names, dates, and places of your parents, and grandparents. These few facts can lead to surprising findings in the future.
JULAINE DEARE SCHEXNAYDER is retired after a varied career in teaching and public relations. Her email address is julaines14@gmail.