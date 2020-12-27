A is for AOY title in the 2020 Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series. My son, Jacob, and I won AOY for the second time since 2015. That first one was sweet. This one was sweeter. Jacob, who has come into his own as an accomplished bass angler, led the way. He, we, overcame adversity at the end to win. I’m an extra proud papa. Thanks, Jacob. Well cone.
B is for BITTERLY cold weather the first two days of the Bassmaster Classic held March 6-8 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama. I was proud to be a “media ride along” with two Classic qualifiers from Louisiana — Friday with Caleb Sumrall of New Iberia and Saturday with Darold Gleason of Many. Each morning started out around freezing accompanied by northwest winds 15-20 mph and gusts to 25. With 250-h.p. outboards powering each boat, riding at top speed made it bone-chilling.
C is for CANCELLATIONS and postponements because of coronavirus pandemic concerns. They marred the outdoorsman’s calendar (as well as countless other civic and family events) in 2020. Among the victims locally was the Kay-Cees Saltwater Fishing Rodeo on Labor Day Weekend. One of the biggest losses was the International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo. Southcentral Fishing Association and Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series tournaments were rescheduled as the year went along.
D is for DIFFERENT directions for two Louisiana residents who moved out of state in 2020. Both are good friends. New Iberians Don Naquin and his wife, Val, retired in April and moved to Villanow, Georgia. The Naquins, who loved to tap the speckled trout population here, were pillars of the community and will be missed. Jeff Poe and his wife, Mary, who owned Big Lake Guide Service at Calcasieu Lake, a few long casts from their home in Sweet Lake, their son, Nick, Nick’s wife, Kimmie, and their son, Cooper, picked up and moved in February to Dauphine Island, Alabama. The elder Poes are semi-retired and helping Cooper’s Reel Gypsy Fishing.
E is for EATING crow, as they say. I predicted in a column Aug. 9 that Bassmaster Elite Series pro Caleb Sumrall of New Iberia would finish strong and qualify for the 2021 Bassmaster Classic. My buddy staged a comeback but came up short, unfortunately, in the extended, coronavirus pandemic-delayed season and won’t be fishing the Classic at Lake Ray Roberts in Texas. In a Facebook post Nov. 9, he wrote, “I know I’ve joked all year about being ready for 2020 to be over but I wouldn’t want to lose out on the lessons learned and the new friendships made. …” He also thanked supporters and sponsors. I’ll make another fearless prediction: Sumrall will qualify for the 2022 Classic.
F is for FUTURE of Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour. Its acquisition of all things FLW in 2019 and subsequent reorganization last year as the BIG5 prompted some anglers to privately discuss their skepticism and others to bail in 2020.
G is for GETTING out on the water to fish and to get away from it all. Thousands upon thousands of people did that in the Sportsman’s Paradise after coronavirus pandemic restrictions were ordered in March. Resident fishing license purchases jumped astronomically as new licensees joined anglers already on the water. In March, 28,000 fishing licenses were sold compared to 20,550 in 2019. The wave grew in April with 39,702 fishing license sales (18,901 in April 2019) and again in May with 51,539 fishing license sales (38,266 in May 2019).
H is for HEINOUS crime of killing a Louisiana black bear. It isn’t hunting, for sure, because knuckle-dragging slobs who shoot the bear leave it there to rot. Sadly, three cases were in the news last year in Acadiana. A 62-year-old Jeanerette man was cited for taking bear during a closed season in a case from November 2018. An anonymous tip led the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to Michael J. White, who admitted to killing the bear near Lydia. Two bears were shot and killed in lower St. Mary Parish, one in May 2020 and another in November 2020. Hopefully, reward money will lead to the arrest and conviction of the disgusting slobs.
I is for IT’S time, hopefully, for Iberia Parish Government to improve overall conditions at Marsh Field Boat Landing, the ultra-popular access to Lake Fausse Pointe. Boaters have complained about several issues, including the boat ramps, the need for shells on the parking lot and a vacant house that once provided a sense of security but now takes up a large chunk of the area. They also cite the increase a few years ago in the boat launch fee from $2 to $3.
J is for JOIE DE VIVRE, which is what we feel when a fish bites on the business end of the fishing line, or a buck ambles within shooting range, or a group of seven mallards dips for the decoys, etc. It’s the greatest feeling in the world. In other words, what it’s all about, why we do the outdoors.
K is for KIND-HEARTEDNESS, goodwill, friendship and unselfishness rolled into one. Those traits describe Bill McCarty of Morgan City, Keith Price and Johnny Schexnayder, both of New Iberia, and Danny Bulliard of St. Martinville. They learned that yours truly’s boat, motor and trailer were totaled in a wreck Aug. 8. McCarty loaned me and Jacob his aluminum Express to fish the final WN Hawg Fights BTS. Price loaned us his aluminum jo-boat to fish the WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic. Schexnayder loaned us his aluminum tunnel hull for a trip to Millwood Lake in Arkansas to meet my brother, Bill, for a week in October. Bulliard loaned me his aluminum tunnel hull the first week of November when my brother Keith and his son, Corey, visited to fish in the Atchafalaya Basin. I never will be able to thank them enough.
L is for LET’S make a concerted effort to request the stocking of Florida bass fingerlings this spring at Lake Fausse Pointe, which hasn’t been stocked with fingerlings since 80,000 were released in 2014. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries fisheries biologist manager for this district has said for a couple years he plans to do so. Hopefully, LDWF officials hear from Teche Area bass anglers and state representatives to get this done in 2021.
M is for MOVE over ESPN, Fox Sports is taking over programming for Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments in 2021. I have no idea what happened but I can gue$$. For a better take, go to the Bass Talk Live replay at www.basszone.com Dec. 9 with Fox Sports Executive Vice-President Bill Wanger.
N is for NEAR or far? For three of four regular-season Southcentral Fishing Association tournaments, Quentin Comeaux and Keith Delahoussaye traveled very far to win each of those days out of Cypremort Point. The SFA’s AOY team stayed very close to Cypremort Point, though, to win the SFA Classic.
O is for OHHHHHHHH! factor — each time a big bass was landed from February to May on Lake Fausse Pointe. I dubbed the streak the Great 8 Bass bonanza because two weighing more than 7 pounds, five weighing more than 8 pounds and one weighing more than 9 pounds were caught and released. Geez, that was impressive.
P is for PHOTO taken by my son, Jacob, of five very young alligators on a log half-submerged in the water at Lake Fausse Pointe in Texaco Field. Published on an outdoors page April 12, the photo was one of the Top 10 most popular posts at www.iberianet.com for nearly two months.
Q is for QUITE a show, the 2020 Bassmaster Classic in March with the bass fishing glitz and glitter in Birmingham, Alabama, and the high stakes bass fishing in Lake Guntersville. Weigh-ins were exciting and it was a thrill to walk through the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo inside the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
R is for REVISED Big Bass Classic on May 31, 2020, which was well-received. BBC Director Tee Roy Savoy may implement the changes for the original, annual tournament usually held in February. If so, there will be the usual hourly money prizes plus a unique five-bass limit payoff. Stay tuned.
S is for SADNESS we all felt at the death of Troy Delahoussaye, who died in mid-June when the boat he was driving after sunset wrecked while crossing Vermilion Bay.
T is for TAYLOR’S Point in the Atchafalaya Basin. That narrow cut between lower Charenton Lake and G.A. Cut must be dredged to prevent a boating tragedy whenever the Atchafalaya River drops below 6.0 feet at Butte La Rose. It’s dangerous because of excessive siltation. Fortunately we’ve only experienced boat beachings to date. Acadiana outdoorsmen need to contact legislators to get this done.
U is for UNBELIEVABLE, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission’s 5-1 vote Nov. 5 to defeat a proposal supported by conservation groups to establish a menhaden fishing “exclusion zone” to protect fragile coastal habitat and finfish from long nets and large ships operated by Omega Protein and Daybrook. The bycatch includes speckled trout and redfish. It’s a lose-lose situation for the state, which has the most lax menhaden regulations along the coast.
V is for VIRUS. I repeatedly told anyone who would listen last year if I ever, ever hear the words coronavirus pandemic again it’ll be too soon. My heart goes out to industries like oil & gas and restaurants, to small business owners and to people from upper management to laborers who have lost employment because of restrictions.
W is for “What’s the matter with the place we live in?
Did Mother Nature get it wrong?
A rusted delta in the name of changing
And did it till it’s dead and gone
Oh, what you gonna tell the children
What you gonna tell the trees
When the heart of the bayou bleed? — Tab Benoit’s “A Whole Lotta Soul” lyrics, background music for a 9:16 video on Nick Poe’s Facebook page that tells the story of his parents, Jeff and Mary Poe, who moved earlier this year from Louisiana to Alabama. The video can be seen at www.facebook.com/biglakegs/videos/233309694337160.
X is for X marks the sweet spot all anglers and hunters are searching for … that tree limb that angles into the water just right on a point, that dove blind situated directly under the flight path of those tasty meals on wings, etc.
Y is for YETI products that have mushroomed from soft pack ice chests to tumblers, mugs and jugs to carryall bags and, yes, to hard ice chests with slots for Master locks advertised as “Bear Proof Locks.”
Z is for ZEBRA mussels, an invasive species the Mississippi River carried into the Sportsman’s Paradise. They are voracious filter feeders that outcompete native animals, foul boats and clog intake pipes at power plants and municipal water sources.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.