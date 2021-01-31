Today’s Tuesday and my column’s due Thursday and I have nothing to write about. How can I when most of my hours are spent tossing expired medicine and hiding from the mailman and making sure the labels in my pantry are all facing the same way.
But then Ted Viator called early morning and we exchanged belly laughs and talked about what we just ate. I had just eaten a bowl of smothered pork and rice and gravy and a hunk of lemon Doberge cake from Guidry’s and Ted had just finished off a whole King Cake from Poupart’s. We were both very nauseated. But what I really like is that Ted knows when to hang up. His signature closing is, “We Shall Talk.” On one of our phone conversations I was making him laugh when he said, “A cop just pulled me over,” and hung up. He called back and screamed, “Don’t ever call me again. I was laughing so hard I got a speeding ticket.”
Then after that I got to visit with The Cox Communications fella and I got to watch the termite fella perform his yearly treatment. I also roamed around Hobby Lobby in a hypnotic state until I ran into Ginger Comeaux. She asked me what I was doing and I said I was killing time. Then she asked again and I told her the same thing. I also ran into Francine Garzotta in the fabric department where I leaned against a column that had a phone any Tom, Dick and Phyllis could answer. I was very tempted to pick up and say, “Notions Department,” just because I never hear that word anymore. Then after that, I just hid from people.
Then I went to Rouse’s and introduced myself to Audra, the operator of the floral section where I bought four glittery and sequined Mardi Gras porch cushions, one candle named Back Porch and another one named Orleans Tea. I gave Back Porch to Brother Bo because I hate tea. Audra even walked me through how to make garland out of some grapevine and I told her that won’t happen unless she comes along with it. Y’all should swing by and tell her I sent you. We aren’t offering any discounts though. Then a nice girl who saw me talking to Audra thought I worked there and asked where she could find the Velveeta. I told her I was just chatting with Audra but she could find the elusive Velveeta on the refrigerated cheese aisle or near the #7 Luxury Brand Macaroni. As she walked away I heard her say, “You’re gonna have glitter all over the place.”
Then when I got home two KATC TV3 cars were in front of my house and I thought maybe I had forgotten to pay for my artificial flowers at Hobby Lobby so I casually asked, “What y’all doing?” She said, “I just spoke with your husband Jason about Main Street’s Yardi Gras Project,” as she pointed toward Jason Bayard’s house. I simply said, “Quite the age difference, huh? She was at a loss for words. Then a few days ago I sat in a closet lit by a small lamp because the fluorescents were out, and you know what they say about changing the fluorescents, and for three hours I rummaged through two gargantuan garbage bags of beads separating the ones I hate, like the white ones and the ones that are broken from hitting some parade goer in the mouth and nose area. I couldn’t help but mumble, “That’s what you get for your annoying shouting of, ‘Throw Me Something Mister,’” then I questioned my sanity and how I was going to get up from the floor.
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.