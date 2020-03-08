The Mt. Carmel Cubs won State Championships in 1971 and 1974. This past March 1st marked the 46th anniversary of that nail-biting 1974 win. There will come a time when the girls of Mt. Carmel will no longer grace the streets of New Iberia, and I feel a tug and a nudge to help carry the torch for a school so dear to our hearts. Mahan Edmunds said, “Interview them.”
Patricia Broussard Viator, General Manager and the Radar O’Reilly of the Cubs. “Winning State was an awesome feeling and a memory that’ll last a lifetime for not only me but for all the MCA family and the City of New Iberia. She (coach Laura Belanger) taught me many things about life and she and your family will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Mahan Edmunds, Statistician and Our Girl Friday:”I remember Patricia and I tried hard to do things quick and well, and to do it before your mother asked so she could focus. Everybody was equal, truly a team. I wanted your parents to be proud. It was her last shot at it with you being a senior. I wish we could throw some glittery stuff up in the air that would allow us to relive that night in real time.”
Michele Ellender Comeaux, Statistician and Scorekeeper:“I was the Statistician from 8th grade through high school. My dad ran the clock for the home games. I got to travel with the team. We were one big family. We went to State every year since I was in the 5th grade. I will never forget that game and that night.”
Michele Courtois Evans, Shooting Guard: “There were no off the chart superstars. Just five young ladies who played as a team from the seventh grade through that final buzzer. We respected and supported each other. Besides all the wonderful gut-wrenching memories, we learned, ‘You can accomplish whatever you want if you put your mind to it and work hard to reach your goal,’ and that we did.”
Donna Delaune, Center:“We’d been through a heartbreak the year before. It was supposed to have been our year and knew this was it. Our teamwork and trust in each other were the two greatest things we had going for us, and some luck. It created a lifetime bond that included our school and community. Ya know, I never even thought about losing.”
Margaret Bourgeois Musso, Forward: “Playing basketball in general was a huge part of my life and holds special memories for me, and now I get the most joy watching my grandkids play and what skills they may or may not have gotten from their G-Maw.”
Carole Delcambre Landry, Forward:“It was wonderfully exciting at the time, and I was glad for us and so glad for the people who supported us and the fans, and for keeping up the school’s reputation for good basketball. Personally, the greater influence was being on a team all those years with all of you. Mrs. Belanger did not suffer fools.”
She demanded respect, discipline, and absolute effort, all life lessons. Phyllis Belanger Mata, Point Guard.
After my mother passed away, Don Shoopman wrote, “Laura Belanger was the force on the sideline and a positive influence on the young women in brown. The girls she taught and coached grew up to become mothers, grandmothers, successful businesswomen and leaders in our community. If the word had been in vogue back then, you would say her teams, her girls, had swagger.”
Thanks to our bench who made us better and stronger, and our best in the whole wide world fans, and to New Iberia for following us from pillar to post.
As the Halls of Carmel goes, “…One day a hush will fall, the footsteps of us all, will echo down the hall and disappear, but as we sadly start our journey far apart, a part of every heart will linger here…”
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.