Now that I’ve been put out to pasture and forced to get a housekeeper I’ve developed an interest in browsing the internet for Cornflower Blue Pyrex, vintage cocktail shakers and Hollywood Regency lamps that are a thin line between tasteful and tacky. My favorite pastime though is looking at properties in places I can’t afford, like a lake house in Vermont surrounded by apple trees I’d process into applesauce and sell at the country store where penny candy is also sold, or summering on Martha’s Vineyard in a pale pink clapboard house with hunter green shutters munching on kale and nuts while shopping at the farmer’s market with Carly Simon who’ll tell me who she’s singing about in You’re So Vain, or I’d take up residence in a Colonial style townhome in Rio De Janeiro where I’d be known as The Girl From Ipanema, or a chalet in Utah sharing a ski lift with Robert Redford, who told me to call him Bob.
As I perused lakefront homes in Monaco I knew I had to come back down to earth, and that’s how we wound up in an eight-hundred square foot boat house with a finicky pontoon, a shower head with a mind of its own, no tub, an electric stove with slanted burners, an oven that burns the bottom of everything, an alarm system when turned on or off also turns on the air-conditioner, a yellow crop-duster that flies so low I can see Steve from Petticoat Junction in the cockpit, one restaurant, and where the famous consists of The Hot Tamale Man, The Peach Man, and Manny Randazzo who owns Randazzo’s Bakery in New Orleans.
It was creatively designed by Parker Hall with the only panoramic view of the lake that looks like a smaller version of a cedar shake Kennedy home on the Cape and has a confession door to the bathroom. The tamales at the tamale stand are amazing along with the fried chicken at the Big Star Food and Fuel, and where Mac’s Fresh Market always has a good supply of frozen corn fritters. The farmer’s market on Saturday mornings where everyone knows your name is akin to a family reunion, and you’ll see them again at The Fish Tale that evening enjoying delicious food as well as a cocktail at the bar with three bar stools watching a game, and where listening to the bass jumping and the black birds singing and the woodpeckers pecking is the only thing that’ll wake you up in the morning.
I kept a photo of it in my pantry and made the Sign of the Cross when I passed it. I knew it was meant to be on our first trip there. Doctor and I were sitting on a painted pink swing on the deck overlooking the lake and out of nowhere a fella paddled by and said, “How’d y’all like those Thai ribs last night?” It was like a scene from On Golden Pond or someone posing as Garrison Keillor on Lake Bruin instead of Lake Wobegon. We’ve been there for six years now. It’s a take-a-deep-breath kind of spot where you’re allowed to leave your troubles at home and dread leaving.
I’m going to miss it all, but especially the BLT and Bloody Mary early morning brunches on the pontoon listening to nearby Ferriday’s Jerry Lee Lewis surrounded by cypress trees, birds, and the crop-duster…and I’ll miss the sunsets. They were splendid.
E. A. Bucchianeri said, “The most beautiful moments always seemed to accelerate and slip beyond one’s grasp just when you want to hold onto them for as long as possible.”
So long my little boathouse. No one will love you as much as I did. I’ll always have you in my pantry and in my heart.
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.