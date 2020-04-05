As a second grader I thought everyone was a Catholic and we only had one church in town. But when the priest visited Miss O’Brien’s second grade classroom in 1963 and asked which parish we belonged to I raised my hand and proudly proclaimed, “St. Peter’s,” only to be struck down in the prime of my young life by Fr. Curtis Vidrine who said with a smirk, “You belong to Sacred Heart.” My world was never the same. It’s also where we were told JFK had been assassinated, learned to tell time and read our prayer books, and where I was introduced to the dreaded abacus. What a year!
The parish line went smack down the middle of Wayne Street. On one side was St. Peter’s, the rich side, because they had more brick houses, a jeweler, a banker, and a doctor. On the other side, my side, was Sacred Heart, the less rich side, because we had more asbestos houses, a Texaco tool pusher, a brick layer, and a beautician. On a Sunday morning Bonnevilles and Delta 88s lined up at the corner of Parkview and Wayne. Some took a right and some took a left. It was akin to the Civil War, except no one fought or died.
I always thought Catholics and Non-Catholics were different, and I’m not talking about the ones who jumped from old Catholic wooden pews and moved on to the more comfortable Non-Catholic cushioned ones. I’m talking about the ones who were born into it. I never understood why we speak differently, can’t sing as well, and even eat differently. Seems like every one of them can sing like a bird all the while eating collards and biscuits with a white gravy. We on the other hand are asked to please stop singing all the while eating mustards and cornbread and a gravy darker than the bayou. We barely hang on for an hour of Mass then there’s a stampede to the parking lot even though it doesn’t pay to leave early on account of the double-parking situation at St. Peter’s, while the Non-Catholics linger for punch and cookies and fellowship. We’re the ones who fasted so we should be having the punch and cookies, but then the Catholics wouldn’t be happy with punch so no one would’ve attended. And speaking of, why is it okay to double-park at St. Peter’s?
The Non-Catholics enjoy big screens and a daycare center. We have no big screens and a cry room that’s entertaining and distracting all at the same time. They have Billy Graham type sound systems and we have what sounds like “The Box” at Mt. Carmel. I recently attended a funeral at St Peter’s where Msgr. DeRouen competed for air time with the limo drivers’ CB radios outside. The radios won.
Miss Bailey lived next door to my grandparents and I wondered why she rarely mingled with her three Catholic neighbors. When I was told she went to the Methodist church, that explained it, I guess. She had a Haynesville, twang and a pump organ in her house. Bo said she was the Pearl Bodine of Parkview Drive. She also had Easter Lillies in her yard that caused me to wonder how that could be since she was was not a Catholic.
Lili Pat Fleming came to us in our Freshman year at Mt. Carmel. She was a Methodist, we learned at some point, and attended School Masses with us, knelt with us, prayed with us, went to Communion with us, and wore a chapel veil or a slice of Kleenex atop her head just like us. Not a creature was stirred, not even a Nun. No one would’ve ever denied her because she was delightfully undeniable. Lili said, “It started with the Escuriexs and the Beaullieus packed in station wagons walking in late for every 12:15 Sunday Mass with the entourage. I loved it.” And as life would have it, she eventually converted over to the old Catholic wooden pews and is now kneeling and praying probably better and more than the whole lot of us. If you knew her you’d surely and most definitely say, “That’s so Lili Pat!”
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.