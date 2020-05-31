After being shut-ins for seventy-something days Doctor and I drove to the lake where we quarantined in our small boat house. And when I say boat house I don’t mean the kind Tammy Tyree floated down the bayou on. We don’t float. Tammy had a house boat, although one of the movies in the Tammy franchise was Tammy and the Doctor.
I fell in love with this gem when I spotted it for sale, and when it went off the market my heart dropped like I was asked to give change back at a concession stand. I printed a photo of it and thumb-tacked it to my pantry wall next to a picture of a vintage Jeep Wagoneer. Each time I walked in to get some Trappey’s Black-Eyed-Peas with Slab Bacon I prayed to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and St. Jude.
Doctor worked Monday through Friday and I cooked and cleaned and watched Lifetime movies with a different view. There’s no washer or dryer or a dishwasher so I don’t have to do the two things I hate the most, fold clothes and empty the dishwasher. Since we bought it five years ago I’ve prayed each night, “Oh Lord, please let the ole rust-stained icebox die,” and it did. I also included it on my Pantry Special Intentions Wall. Since no one would deliver because of The Corona I had to shimmy things around for eight days. Freezer to ice chest, ice chest to freezer. I even froze the milk in Mason Jars and thawed them out in a bowl of cold water. I channeled the Borels on that one. Maybe next time I should include something about at my convenience. Not having deliveries in this rural parish made me bring half my kitchen with me. The inside of our car looked like the outside of Ma and Pa Joad’s truck in The Grapes of Wrath. Part of my entertainment here is cooking, including my Virtual Family Supper Sunday evening with my children in three different kitchens.
On the menu was Dijon and Cognac Beef Stew and I needed beef stock. When I walked into the store the cashier had her mask on her chin. “Your manager doesn’t require you to wear a mask over your mouth and nose,” I said in a kind but inquisitive voice. She told me they were and put it over her mouth and nose to show me. I asked her about it only being on her chin and she told me she pulls it down to breathe and handed me my receipt. When I got back to the lake without the beef stock I turned around and went back with a different mask on in order to be incognito. On the long and winding road back again I played my music real loud and listened to the #2 song from 1970 something, Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Trouble Waters, and thought how appropriate. I couldn’t wait to hear what the #1 song was but Doctor was waiting to help me unload with a swarm of gnats after him.
We took the previously-owned pontoon out for a spin on our last day. “Previously-owned” is a hint as to how many problems we’ve had including two tows. I set up my corner with beach towels, turned my lake music on which is a bunch of Motown, Show Tunes, Johnny Cash, and one Christmas song that just won’t delete, then secured Jacque’s old Cathedral-Carmel baseball cap securely to my head because I’m terrified it will fly off. When we got to a shady spot Doctor put it in neutral and decided to clean. He picked up a random beach towel next to me that spent the night on the pontoon and out flew a bat. I screamed, “A bat,” as I leapt about performing unintentional spastic Muhammad Ali moves. The boaters put their boats in neutral while others ran out onto their decks. The day the earth stood still on Lake Bruin will go down in the history of Tensas Parish. After the bat screeched away I shakily said, “Sorry,” to everyone since sound sure does travel across water. And by the way Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and St. Jude, how much longer till the Wagoneer arrives?
