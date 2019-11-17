José had a hospice meeting in Biloxi the weekend of my All-Souls Day birthday. I didn’t want to go. We stopped at Chick-fil-A on the way and I got a box of twelve nuggets with some Polynesian Sauce, the most a human is allowed. That put me in a coma. José was in a semi-coma so I napped with one eye open.
Our room was a corner one wrought with walls of windows. On one side was an ice-cold-freezing beach, and the other side was a Waffle House with a hot griddle at the ready.
After meeting the hospice honchos who told me they were happy to see a spouse there because most spouses don’t attend, then after giving José my patented death stare, I made a beeline and a serpentine and a sprint to the bar.
The Acadiana group walked across the street for dinner at the infamous Mary Mahoney’s and I remembered having gone there at some point in my life, but I now think it was McGuire’s Irish Pub, so never mind.
We were directed to a room that wound up being, “The Private Room.” I loudly whispered to José, “I don’t enjoy a private room,” and when twelve people settled at the long and narrow table it reminded me of The Last Supper. My son Jacques said, “I hope it turned out better.”
Travis Broussard from St. Landry Parish sat across from me and I told him also that I didn’t enjoy a private room. “I don’t either, but I’ll make this happen,” he said, and he did. To my left was Lafayette’s Jay Menard who told captivating stories of his family, especially his father’s humble beginnings growing up on a dairy farm, owning a Shell station on the corner of Bendel and Pinhook, and becoming a highly-thought-of Lafayette Legend. My words, not Jay’s. I decided I could hang out with Travis and Jay for the rest of my life. There are silver linings everywhere.
When we got back to the room, I ate a Trix, and when I woke up I was sixty-three and alone, so I ventured to the lobby’s Terrace Cafe’ with a cacophony of gambaholics and smokers and scooters and dogs in strollers. I ordered a Mimosa just because it was my birthday. My plan was to have as many as I could in order to go back to the corner room and nap since I had eight more hours alone.
My pancakes were as big as a Harvest Moon. I had five bites and am certain I swallowed some eggshells. I settled in to my room, binge-watched Hallmark Christmas Movies and napped because the one-and-a-half Mimosas made me sluggish.
We went to an Award’s Banquet that night (sigh) and I caught a glimpse, well, more than a glimpse, into Heart of Hospice. They came to our rescue when our Mama was dying. They come to everyone’s rescue.
As we reentered New Iberia and passed in front of my just-sold parents’ home, the bathroom light was on and for a second I thought Mama was taking her bath. Main Street was quiet this early Sunday evening as Jason and Helen settled in with their brood of boys and chickens and became a neighbor and across the street was Bo’s porch all dressed up with yellow mums, a candy-corn-themed-banner and his newly-acquired turkey blow mold from the fifties. Y’all should all make a pass at night. It’s the best Thanksgiving porch ever. I like being home.
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the weenie” aficionado.