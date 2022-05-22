Doctor scheduled an oil change appointment for me in Lafayette so I called Jacques to see if he could pick me up from the car place and we could have lunch. He said he had a few things going on that morning but would let me know. He later called and said he had someone pitch in for him and was free for lunch and all that jazz.
That evening though I thought hey wait a minute, I can’t do something so unimportant as changing the oil while Johnny Depp is on the witness stand. I measured the importance and significance of each event and decided Depp vs. Heard was my priority and called Jacques and told him my appointment fell through and I wouldn’t be able to make it to Lafayette. I couldn’t very well tell him I put Johnny Depp before him and my safety on the road. So yeah, I lied. Emily would’ve understood because we love events where you feel as though one is peeping into someone’s window. We also don’t leave the house when there’s a presidential or royal funeral or some sort of scandalously salacious something or another going on such as Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew or the time Michael Jackson’s Mama was kidnapped. As for me, it all started with the trial of Claus von Bulow. How can one resist when the maid’s name was Maria Schrallhammer, and then came OJ. I didn’t leave the house except for once and while out I heard the jury was in and left my stuff not where it belonged and drove like a maniac to get home. As an aside, my Aunt Noonie loves Court TV and that’s my channel of choice for streaming the trial. I asked if she was watching the Depp trial and in all her Noonie Glory said, “I prefer murders.”
I then made Doctor reschedule my silly oil change for Friday morning because they don’t have court on Fridays but I didn’t tell him the no-court-part. When he hesitated to make the call and we did the you-call-no-you-call thing I told him he didn’t have surgery on his mouth, only his left hip. Can you tell the hip surgery gig is getting old? He then had no choice but to make the call himself because I’ve been waiting on him hand and foot…and hip.
I also told my housekeeper that the handyman was coming on her day and had to do lots of inside work that would get in her way and then I told the handyman the housekeeper was coming and she’d get in his way. As another aside, if you see me anywhere from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday it means I’m running errands while the court’s in recess for lunch, so please don’t bother me.
So after I sat in the showroom with the receptionist and sales people and new cars for about three hours freezing to death and pretending I was busy but in reality I was looking up Bob Dylan lyrics on my phone, I got up and stood by the glass wall next to the latest Mercedes to warm up and discovered a sign that read Guest Waiting Room with an arrow. No wonder I wondered why I was the only person there and why they were taking so long. I could’ve had the pleasure of watching The Young & The Restless with a packed house instead of pretending to look inside the showroom cars. I think I was one of two girls at Mt. Carmel who didn’t watch The Young & The Restless so I had a chance to watch it and from what I could tell it was the same actors and storyline. Victor has certainly aged though, and there was an almost-x-rated scene going on when I sat down so I put my magazine in front of me. I also told the mechanic that the automatic-turn-the-car-on-thing to the right of the console was missing. He said, “I’m not sure what you’re talking about.” I then demonstrated how to use it by pressing my thumb on the counter many times and he said,” Let’s go take a look.” He leaned over the driver’s seat and I sat in the passenger seat and said, “Ya see, right here and I once again demonstrated with my thumb. He then said, “That’s the cigarette lighter.” I said, “Oh.”
Coming up in August is the R Kelly trial. I’m hoping he’ll cry again, and if you hear of the Queen’s passing, please respect my privacy.