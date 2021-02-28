If this is an indication of how 2021 is going to be I’m in trouble. On New Year’s Eve I took to the bed at 9 o’clock. The only celebration I participated in was the distant sound of the Bayards’ fireworks that sounded like the Civil War Encampment at The Shadows.
Doctor set his alarm as he always does in order to partake in the Cuban tradition of eating twelve grapes at midnight, but since he turns off the alarm at midnight I eat the twelve grapes on behalf of The Cubans.
The next day began with not a hint of black-eyed peas and cabbage because I had no company to serve it to. I went out on the porch that morning to pick up Christmas stuff including two huge pink poinsettias to bring to the road. Since I still have the hip issues I was overly careful going down our two front steps and slipped and fell like a cartoon character and checked my ankle because it was lying parallel to the step. I twirled it around and it felt fine so I continued on to the road and disposed of the always-eventually-annoying-poinsettias. I walked back up the steps and asked Doctor in a shaky voice, “Did you see that?” He peeked out from behind the newspaper and said, “Did I see what?”
If that’s not enough, I went to the carpal tunnel doctor yesterday and I’ll be having surgery so I can actually peel shrimp and clean crabmeat and hold a newspaper or a magazine or a phone or a steering wheel with feeling in all five of my digits. And speaking of ye olde hip, an MRI is also in my near future so I’m seriously considering faking a kidnapping or death so it can be cancelled. It’ll go like this. “Hello, this is Phyllis’ sister. She’s been kidnapped and will have to cancel her MRI. If she’s found I’ll have her call to reschedule.”
Two days ago I woke up at 5 o’clock in order to switch sides because the hip requires it. Suddenly the bedroom was spinning like a top so I aborted the mission and laid down flat on my back and closed my eyes. Then I had to go to the bathroom since I was awake and did my turn over thing again and the room turned like a top. I began to sweat and had that water in your mouth thing when you’re about to throw up. I laid there forever with my eyes closed then lifted my head ever so slightly to see if that was the end of that. In a nauseated voice I said, “Jose’, “Please get me something to throw up in.” That was met with silence. So I said it again and he bolted out of bed and came back with the rice pot. He told me not to move my head and asked a plethora of diagnostic questions. All night long I slept on my back like I was in a coffin with a numb hand and a rice pot.
I was always afraid of getting vertigo because Brother Bo gets it and it’s painful to watch his nausea process. On one occasion I drove him to the ENT who told him what he was going to do to help out the inner ear crystal thing while simultaneously handing him a garbage can. One could hear Bo throwing up from Charles to Corinne while I straddled the doorway with one foot in his room and one foot in the hall whilst staring at the door frame.
There are two more things I feel compelled to say before I end this column … I didn’t drop the poinsettias on account of on my way down I pictured the mess I’d have to clean up. I held them high which reminded me of a little thing some unmentioned friends did in high school in a car with a cup, but most importantly, the rice pot was empty.
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.