My only request when Jose’ and I flew to Miami was that we get the earliest flight possible so I can have a sandwich from the sandwich lady at the airport. I like it so much that it’s one of my Top Ten Places To Eat In Lafayette. It’s right up there with Judice Inn’s cheeseburger and a bottle Coke, the crawfish half & half from Don’s downtown and the now defunct Canton City Inn’s Three Meat Convention. It was pretty much the only reason I was going to Miami in the first place. We arrived for a 9:50 a.m. departure, and naturally, her kiosk was closed. You’d swear I’d just received news of death in the family.
While the security guard was reading the funnies, I told him all about my love for her breakfast sandwich that tasted like I was 5 years old sitting at a red formica table with chrome trim. Without looking up from the shenanigans of Beetle Bailey he dryly told me, “It doesn’t pay her to stay open past 7 a.m.” He should read more funnies, I thought. I described the sandwich to Jose’ on and off throughout the entire morning but all he was interested in was the slice of banana nut bread he brought that I’d made the night before. “Have it now, Jose’,” but he was saving it for Miami to enjoy with his much-talked-about Cuban coffee.
Passengers chatted with vim and vigor until the Delta gate agent announced a delay. It was as if we all played a starring role in, “The Day The Earth Stood Still.” Moods changed like a brisk northeasterly wind barging down US90 that parked itself unofficially outside and drifted up the escalator and into the tobacco-stained-glass smoking room. Conversations about tequila sunrises were replaced with silence and stern stares while wandering around in circles of disbelief, after which the angry march to the counter began. Almost everyone tried to pick a fight with the gate agent, but she’d have no part of it.
Every announcement began with Bienvenue and ended with Merci. It was charming, at first. We were there for so long that the security guard had no qualms about screaming over the loud speaker, “STOP PLAYING ON THE ESCALATORS,” as though he was fussing at his children in the backyard.
I watched a man struggle with a candy machine. Dollar bill faced up, faced down, folded, unfolded, straightened and smoothed, until someone was kind enough to exchange his tired old dollar bill for some change. “All that for a Mounds Bar. I hate coconut,” I said to Jose’, who was on his phone doing the same thing the gate agent was doing. I also watched a man walk around with his belt around his neck. I decided his pants were either too tight or he was considering strangling himself.
Suddenly, disgruntled voices turned into hums of hope as they walked toward something. I jumped up in case it was a place I too wanted to walk toward. There it was, The Bienvenue Bar, like a beacon in the night. Straw hats appeared again until the gate agent gave us back-to-back updates. “We’re waiting on a part so we can fix the plane, OK? I’m taking a quick walk downstairs to see what’s wrong with the plane, OK? OK, the Captain’s joining the maintenance man downstairs now, OK?” Then finally, “OK, I’m leaving now, OK?” “OK,” we all said in unison, and when Jose’ went to the bathroom, I ate his banana nut bread.
At nearly 10 p.m. that night while descending into Miami with the enthusiasm of a child in a candy store, Jose’ weakly murmured, “I can’t wait to eat my banana nut bread.” As nonchalantly as I could muster up I said, “I ate that 13 hours ago when you went to the bathroom in Lafayette.” He turned toward me with a look of doom, disgust and disbelief. “I wouldn’t have done that to you.” “Well I know,” I said, “And that’s what makes us so different.”
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.