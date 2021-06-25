Zerven Lasseigne, a loving, husband, father, brother and friend passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Lafayette General Medical Center at the age of 90.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Rita’s Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Champagne officiating.
Following the Mass, Zerven will be laid to rest next to his wife at St. Michael’s Mausoleum in St. Martinville. Full military honors will be conducted by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Dion Hall from 7 a.m. until 12:30 pm. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray a Rosary at 10 a.m.
Zerven was born on Dec. 3, 1930 in Catahoula to the late Willie and Rita Borel Lasseigne. He was a hardworking-man with an outgoing personality who could strike up a conversation with anyone he met.
He was a veteran of the Army who served his country honorably during the Korean conflict. He then began a career in the oilfield industry as a boat captain for many years.
He had a love for wood-working and was known by many for his gifting of his beautiful work to friends and donations to the St. Rita Church Fair.
Those left to cherish his memory are one daughter, Phylis L. Simon and husband Todd of Lafayette; three sons, Brannon B. Lasseigne and wife Antoinette of New Iberia, Leonard “Lenny” Lasseigne and wife Donna of St. Martinville and Zerven Jude Lasseigne and wife Toni of Cecelia; seven grandchildren, Misty, Todd, Wendy, Jake, Lance, Austin and Blake; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Willis Lasseigne of Cathaoula.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sophie Latiolais Lasseigne; one daughter, Carmen L. Albert; one brother, Alphonse Lasseigne; and six sisters, Mandonia Courville; Sorita Broussard, Corinne “Connie” Duhon, Yolande Picard, Tessie Doucet and Bessie LeBlanc.
Members of the family will serve as pallbearers.
To view the on-line obituary, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of St. Martinville is in charge of arrangements.