A Funeral Service was held for Zachary M. Brown on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia. Fr. Brian Harrington officiated the services. A recitation of the Holy Rosary was prayed prior to the service by Fr. Brian Harrington.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Zachary was born on May 6, 1994, to Robert C. and Melanie Charpentier Brown in New Iberia.
Zachary C. Brown passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. at his residence.
Zachary loved to garden flowers and do landscaping. He loved spending time with his family and friends and he had a special heart for his long-time girlfriend, Emily. He has had a special love for his best friend and sidekick, Eva, his dog who would hardly ever leave his side.
The one thing that many folks will remember is Zachary’s magnetic personality that many folks loved and will never forget about him.
Zachary is survived by his mother, Melanie Charpentier Brown and fiancée Phil Daigle of Lafayette; brothers Quintin C. Brown and Joshua J. Brown, both of New Iberia; sisters Alyssa Brown and fiancé MeDarrel Turner and Bobbi Brown, all of New Iberia; aunts Kathleen Glasgow and husband Greg, Annette Cuneo and husband Mark, Prudence Charpentier and Dawn Bourque and husband Allen; uncle Michael Charpentier and wife Suzette; nephew Karcin Davidson; maternal grandfather J.C. Charpentier; girlfriend Emily Robichaux; and family friend Vallery Lewis.
Serving as pallbearers were Joshua Brown, Quintin Brown, Matthew Cuneo, Rob Woolwine, Greg Glasgow and Phil Daigle.
Serving as honorary pallbearer was Karcin Davidson.
Zachary Brown was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Brown; maternal grandmother, Cecile Charpentier; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Rosemary Brown.
