Yvonne Anette Silas Carson, 46, a resident of Jeanerette and native of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2:32 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
A drive through viewing (with everyone remaining in the car with not stopping) will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street, Franklin, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
A private service will be held. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Yvonne will laid to rest in the St. John Cemetery on Pecot Street in Franklin.
Memories of Yvonne will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Shannon Carson; five daugthers, Vonneshall (Damier) Silas-Austin of Verdunville, La’Shall Carson, Ta’Shannon (Schronte’ Hopes) Silas, Tiffany Carson, all of Jeanerette, and Ta’Shonta Carson of Franklin; her parents, Jacqueline Silas of Jeanerette and Albert Ray (Anne Belle) Green of St. Joseph; six grandchildren; two brothers, Terrance (Kacie) Robinson of New Iberia and David Green of Mississippi; two sisters, Amanda Silas-Johnson of Jeanerette and Rachel Gray of Franklin; two godchildren, Kayla Colar and O’sharra Silas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alma Navy, Leon Silas and Enola Silas and Anderson and Mattie Green; her mother and father-in-law, Jeffrey and Carrie Carson; and a sister-in-law Edith Carson.
Jones Funeral Home of Franklin/Morgan City/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.
