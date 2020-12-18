Wyndell Shelton Sr., 59, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:15 a.m.
A public viewing will be observed on Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street, Franklin. Funeral Services will be private. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Wyndell will forever remain in the hearts of his son Wyndell Shelton Jr. of Jeanerette; two daughters, Mrs. Reginald (Tranea A.) Edwards of Baldwin and Nykieria N. (Nicholas Barnes) Shelton of Port Arthur, Texas; his mother, Betty Ann Lee Joseph, of Jeanerette; three brothersm Henry (Rosaland) Shelton Jr. of Port Arthur, Texas, Ricky (Frezz) Lee of Florida and Keith (Cheryl) Shelton of Lafayette; two sisters, Bernadine Shelton (Joseph) Simpson of Jeanerette and Shirley Stevenson; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Wyndell Sr. was preceded in death by his father and two sisters.
