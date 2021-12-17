COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Winnie Bell Romero Menard, 89, at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Fr. Brian Harrington will to serve as the celebrant with musical accompaniment by Jodi Bollich. Reading from scripture will be Jillian Frederick and Brianna Menard. Gift bearers will be Adrianne Legnon and Kenadie Frederick. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, December 17, 2021, with a Rosary at 11:30 a.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Coteau and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Menard passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
She was a very lovable person that touched many peoples’ lives with lots of laughs and memories. She loved to play Bourré and go to the casino, but above all she loved her family.
She is survived by her children Jullaine M. Frederick (Russell Sr., deceased) of Parks, Dale Menard and wife JoAnna of Coteau, and Wendy M. Bouzigard and husband Brad of Coteau; grandchildren Russell Frederick Jr. and wife Kristy of Breaux Bridge, Corinne Frederick and spouse Armando Martinez of Parks, Nicholas Menard and wife Jamie of Delcambre, Rachel M. Dore and husband Tony of Coteau, Brandy B. Gunn of Lafayette, Megan Bouzigard and companion Jeff Landry of Lafayette and Dean Bouzigard and wife Mindy of Lafayette; 16 great-grandchildren; and siblings George Romero and wife Joyce of Port Neches, Texas and Cebre Romero of Erath.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Menard; parents Clerphy and Corinne Hollier Romero; and her 12 brothers and sisters.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Russell Frederick Jr., Maison Usie, Nicholas Menard, Tony Dore, Brad Bouzigard and Dean Bouzigard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Menard, George Romero, Cebre Romero and Armando Martinez.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Menard’s doctors, nurses, CNA’s as well as all of the staff of Belle Teche Nursing Home, especially the nurses and staff on the Serenity Wing. Thank you for all of your loving care throughout the years.