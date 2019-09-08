Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Wilton Touchet, 67, who passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in West Monroe.
Interment will be at a later date.
Rev. Keith Landry will be officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
A native and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mr. Touchet was born on November 4, 1951, to the late Lawrence Touchet and Lillie Mae Dore. He worked for the City of New Iberia and T&B Grocery and was very good building things with his hands. Mr. Touchet was known affectionally by his nieces and nephews, who he spoiled often, as “Cool Uncle Doc.”
He is survived by his brothers Whitney “Willie” Touchet and wife Lorena of New Iberia, Michael Gary and wife Lisa of New Iberia and Scotty Touchet of New Iberia; brother-in-law Stanley Benoit of New Iberia; sisters Brenda Henry and Walter of Coteau, Julia Maturin and husband Gerald of New Iberia, Charlene Kern and husband Merlin of New Iberia and Patricia Dutile of New Iberia; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Eunice Benoit; brother Keith Touchet; twin brother Wilson Touchet; brothers Douglas Touchet and Joseph Touchet; stepmother Beverly Alleman; and nephews Jared Maturin and Michael Gary Jr.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.