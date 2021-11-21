Wilton P. Darby Sr.

DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Wilton Paul Darby Sr., 83, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Saint Martin de Porres Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux, celebrant, officiating. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.
A resident of Delcambre, he departed this Earthly life at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was employed at Eastman Whipstock for ten years and Live Oak Gardens for forty years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Marjorie Shello Darby of Delcambre; two sons, Wilton Paul Darby Jr. (Patricia) of Delcambre and Derik Darby (Callie) of Lafayette; three daughters, Ada D. George (Richard) of New Iberia, Monica D. Jolivet (James) of Delcambre and Melinda D. Broussard (Joseph) of Katy, Texas; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Anthony Darby and Ronald Darby; parents Charles Darby and Rose Mae Walker Broussard; one grandson, Devin Dominique Broussard; and one brother, William Darby Sr.
Active pallbearers are Derik Darby, Wilton Paul Darby Jr., Dylan George, Jayland Cowan, Felton Darby and John Manuel Comeaux.
Honorary pallbearers are Roland Shello Sr., Richard George, Joseph Broussard, James Brown, Danny Shello and William Darby Jr.