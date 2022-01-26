Wilton Edwin Guillotte

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Wilton Edwin “Gee” Guillotte, 87, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, and will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, January 27, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home on Wednesday evening.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Wilton E. Guillotte passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Ochsner’s Lafayette General Medical Center.
Wilton was a family man who loved spending time with his wife Sandra and his five children. But he especially enjoyed being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a devout Catholic and active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and also served in the National Guard.
He was a very hard-working man. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and doing some fishing, but he loved to eat. Often he and his wife Sandra and some friends would frequent local eateries to sample the local cuisine. He also enjoyed traveling and had traveled to several different states. He loved dancing and was a very good jitter bug dancer. One of his favorite foods was his wife’s pecan cake and he always laid claim to the corner piece of the cake. During his quiet moments at home, he loved watching Western TV shows.
Wilton E. Guillotte is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sandra Halphen Guillotte; children Valeria McDonald (Neal), Glen “Bubba” Guillotte (Donna), Adrienne DuBois (Loren), Jackie Guillotte (Veronica) and Cheryl Guillotte (fiancé John Kaufman); grandchildren Dixie Boutte (Ryan), Colby McDonald, Marcus DuBois, Joshua Guillotte (Micah), Chase McDonald, Gavin DuBois (Caity), Aaron Guillotte (Kryslin) and Adam Guillotte; and eight great-grandchildren.
Wilton was preceded in death by his parents Leonie and Ledia Hebert Guillotte; brother Milton Guillotte; and two younger newborn siblings.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Colby McDonald, Chase McDonald, Gavin DuBois, Joshua Guillotte, Aaron Guillotte, Adam Guillotte, Glen Guillotte and Jackie Guillotte.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Marcus DuBois, John Kaufman, Neal McDonald, Loren DuBois, Ryan Boutte and Nicholas Boutte.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.