Wilson James Shello Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted for Wilson J. Shello Jr., 74, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. Sharon Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Petit Anse.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Shello departed this life at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at New Iberia Manor North Nursing Home.
Mr. Shello worked as Agricultural Manager for McIlhenny Company. He later retired after 40 years of service.
He leaves in God’s care three sons, Nathan Walker, Leroy Walker of New Iberia and Nicholas Boutte of New Orleans; five daughters, Karen Shello, Bessie Walker, Sommeron Walker and Erica Walker, all of New Iberia, and Nina Boutte of New Orleans; one brother, Arthur Shello Sr. of New Iberia; three stepbrothers, Arthur Ray Robinson (Annette), Sammie Robinson (Paulette) and Marlon Robinson Jr. (Thelma), all of Beaumont, Texas; one sister, Emma Fusilier; three stepsisters, Jennie Mae Robinson Charles, Marguerite Robinson Fields both of Prairie View, Texas and Pastor Florence Ballard of Texas City, Texas; his former wife Mildred Hartman; thirty grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Bruno Shello; his parents Wilson Shello Sr. and Dorothy Londo Shello; one son, Wilson Shello III; three sisters, Nora Shello Castille, Naomi Shello Bonnett and Genevie Shello Traylor; two stepbothers Johnell Robinson and John Robinson Jr.; and two grandchildren, Ashley Walker and Jayden Boutte.
Serving as active pallbearers are Rico Shello, David Guy, Jason Walker, Altaveus Walker, Erale Walker, Quincy Charles and Dequincy Charles.
The honorary pallbearers will be Greg Shello, Arthur Shello Sr. and The Sons of Kings.