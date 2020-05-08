Wilson Benoit Sr.

Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle.
I have fought a good fight; I have finished the course; I have kept the faith.
(Timothy 4:7)
A private graveside service will be held for Mr. Wilson Allen Benoit Sr., 76, Friday, May 8, 2020, at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery No. 1 in New Iberia (Freetown community), Rev. Lester Simon Jr., officiating.
Affectionately known as “Allen” to some or “Benoit” to others, he was born August 6, 1943, to the union of John Benoit Sr. and Rita Harrison Benoit. He departed this life on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 3:38 p.m. following a brief illness at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
He was united in Holy Matrimony to Mrs. Shirley Simmons Benoit on July 16, 1978, and to this union they were blessed with two sons, Wilson Benoit Jr. and Ronnie Benoit.
A native and past resident of Coteau, he was a lifelong, faithful member of Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 1.
Always a hard worker, he retired from McIlhenny Tabasco Factory after many years of service. He will be greatly remembered as a man who loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed life, especially fishing, growing fruits and vegetables, dancing, music, old fashioned meals and being his own mechanic for every car and truck he ever owned. Even as a resident of Belle Teche Nursing and Rehab Center, Allen was one who never met a “stranger.”
He leaves to cherish his fond memories of his life, his wife of 42 years, Shirley S. Benoit; two sons, Wilson Benoit Jr. (Catherine) of Lafayette and Ronnie Benoit (Ashley) of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Rontreal, Markavien, Makhai and Mariah Benoit; seven sisters, Edna “Eunice” Jones, Mary Louise Andrus, Genevieve Lyons, Magnolia Benoit all of New Iberia, Rozella Linden of Saint Martinville and Clarisse Armstead of Omaha, Nebraska; two brothers, John and Alwin Benoit of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Benoit Sr. and Rita Harrison Benoit; his paternal grandparents, Jean Baptiste and Clarissa Comeaux Benoit; his maternal grandparents, Jacque Harrison and Cresie Walker Brooks; brothers Wallace “Solo,” Wally (twin), Adam, Dudley, Gabriel, Ephraim, Nelson Sr., Frank and Joseph Walker; sisters Agnes Milton, Doris Washington, Anne Dell Jackson and Mabel Broussard.
Special thanks to the nursing staff of Belle Teche Nursing and Rehab Center.
COVID-19: In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel/postpone events with 10 or more people and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, the graveside service for Mr. Wilson Allen Benoit Sr. will be held privately and attendance limited to 10 persons or less.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.