LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ms. Wilona Reneé Olivier, 44, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Randy Courville, celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.
A resident of Jeanerette, she passed at 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
She was a member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia and the church’s Holy Name Society.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Alayjah Olivier and Chloe Howard; her parents, Peter Carl Olivier Sr. and Mary Linda Olivier; one brother, Deron Olivier and his wife, Sandra; one nephew, Myles Olivier; one niece, Kelsey Boutte; godmother Ruth Mae Boutte; godfather Roland Olivier; godchildren Amber, Marcus, Markell, Jordan, Mason and Parker all of Grand Marais; along with a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Peter Carl Olivier Jr.; paternal grandparents, George Olivier Sr. and Ethel Lee Olivier; her maternal grandparents, Joseph B. Olivier Sr. and Aline Mae Olivier; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Active Pallbearers are Roland Olivier, J Braun Armelin, Stanley Olivier, Markell Chambers, Brandon Olivier and Jakalon Olivier.
Honorary Pallbearers are Peter Carl Olivier Sr., Deron Olivier, Michael Howard, Paul J. Olivier, Jamal Benoit, Jordan Westley, Lionel Olivier, Marcus Olivier, Marcus Linzer, Russell Olivier, Earl Viltz, George Olivier Jr., Terry Olivier, Rickey Olivier, Floyd Olivier, Dustin Olivier, Joseph Olivier Jr., Corey Ledet, Ralph Olivier, Quentin Viltz and Jason Viltz.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.