Funeral services are pending for Wilona Olivier, 44, resident of Grand Marais who died at 7:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
