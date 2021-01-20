A memorial service will be held on January 23, 2021, at the Church on the Rock located on Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia at 11 a.m. for Wilmer “Black” Thibodeaux, 90, who passed away on December 24, 2020, at his residence.
A native of St. Martinville, he was born July 15, 1930, to the late Kaleb Thibodeaux and Alice Bijeaux Thibodeaux.
He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean war. He was a retired tug boat captain. He enjoyed watching the Saints games and family gatherings. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his companion Olite Gallet; three daughters, JoAnn T. Davis (Stan), Diane T. Carlson (Tim) and Lisa T. Courville (Ronald Jr.); five stepchildren, Allen Cormier (Betty), Micheal Cormier, Mark Cormier, Laurie Dore and Christina Domingue; one brother, Paul Thibodeaux (Elaine); one sister, Cecile Landry (Vincent); thirteen grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several step grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Mabel Rebert; son Wilmer “Pedro” Thibodeaux Jr.; sister Eula T. Hebert; sister-in-law Joyce B. Thibodeaux; and stepson Eugene Cormier.
Special thanks to NSI Hospice of Lafayette, Stacy Frederick, Emmy Hebert, David Owens, Ron Mount and Wendy Cole. A very special thanks to Tiny Loston.
Entombment will be held at a later date at a private gathering.