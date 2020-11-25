Willo Adele Chedester Gibson, a resident of Baldwin for over 60 years, passed away at the age of 86 in the evening hours of Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Willo was born on March 4, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan, the eldest of three children born to Earl and Lucile Chedester. She was a loving sister, mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother who always saw the positive side of things and had a gift of making everyone feel at home. She had a love of music, enjoyed watching westerns and was always ready to have a good time with family and friends. A good-hearted and giving woman, Willo was truly loved by all and will be deeply missed.
Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her husband of 24 years, Bobby Joe Gibson; her siblings Carol Brumm and Hal Chedester; her children Cindy Hebert, Kathryn Leger, Randall Leger and Sally Mistretta; stepchildren Kathy Latiolais and her husband Danny, and Bobby Gibson Jr.; daughter-in-law Mel Gibson; grandchildren Robert Leger, Mark Leger, John Satterfield, Shannon Bommarito, Austin Leger, Christina King, Jason Leger, Greg Leger, Stacey Ray, Dominic San Migual, Dr. Jessica Keller, Lance Leger, Levi Leger, Aaron Latiolais, Jacqueline O’Niell, Ariana Coaliron, Brynn Gibson, Denae Gibson and Mikelyn Starrett; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by three children, Jeffrey Leger, Russell Leger and Larry Leger; her parents, Everrett Earl Chedester and Lucile Prinzing Chedester; and a stepdaughter, Desiree Gibson Denby.
In keeping with Willo’s wishes, she will be cremated with memorial services being held at a later date.
