BULL ISLAND — Private services will be at a later date for Willis Paul Flores, 45, who died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in Lafayette.

Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.

