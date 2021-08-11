Willis Flores Aug 11, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. BULL ISLAND — Private services will be at a later date for Willis Paul Flores, 45, who died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in Lafayette.Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Willis Flores as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Willis Paul Flores Island New Iberia Lafayette Flores Funeral Home La Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com