Willie Mae Nelson

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Willie Mae R. Nelson, 77, the former Willie Mae Raggette, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 7809 Weeks Island Road, with Fr. Randy Courville as celebrant, officiating. She will await the resurrection in Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Monday, January 17, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at noon. Due to the spread of COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear masks at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A resident of Patoutville, she passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Maison Teche Nursing Center in Jeanerette.
Willie Mae was a devout Catholic and member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church where she served as a cook on the Bereavement Committee and was a member of the Holy Name Society. She was also a member of the Always A Lady Pokeno Club and Lucky 13 Pokeno Club.
She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Provost (Edward) of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Keasey Thomas (Devon), Frankie Provost (Dayna) and Kerri Provost (Trevor Boutte), all of New Iberia, and Kala Marks (Robert) of Youngsville; 10 great-grandchildren, Devin Thomas, Daylan Thomas, Ally Provost, Peyton Provost, Zoey Provost, Caiden Marks, Collen Marks, Tylan Boutte, Kendall Boutte and Khoi Boutte; one brother, Alfred Raggette (Gail) of Grand Marais; a twin sister, Gladys R. Tauriac of Boston, Massachusetts; sister Leona R. Olivier (Joseph) of Grand Marais; five sisters-in-law, Aline Raggette and Georgia Nelson both of Grand Marias, IIsia Raggette of New Iberia, Beverly Amar of Baton Rouge and Celeste Sigue (Joseph) of Patoutville; one brother-in-law, Felton Nelson of Jeanerette; six godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.
She was proceeded in the death by her husband, Joseph Ray Nelson; her parents, Joseph Raggette and Augustine Olivier Raggette; four brothers, Alton Raggette, Edgar Raggette Sr., Cleveland Raggette and Wilfred Raggette Sr.; in-laws Freddie and Felicia Nelson; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Anderson and Victoria “Pie” Nelson; and three brothers-in-law, Raymond Nelson, Nelson Tauriac and Clinton Anderson.
Active pallbearers are Mark Anderson, David Anderson, Kirmet Frilot, Frankie Provost, Keith Raggette and Stephen Raggette.
Honorary pallbearers are Edward Provost Sr., Alfred Raggette, Felton Nelson, Joseph “Red” Olivier, Joseph Sigue, Devon Thomas, Jesse Tauriac, Chad Nelson, Edgar Raggette Jr., Clinton Anderson III, Nathaniel Raggette, Craig Frilot, Reginald Below, Oscar Comeaux, Gregory Olivier and Shane Westley Sr.
