A Memorial service will be held for Ms. Willie Mae Ambrose, 77, 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Wright, Jr., Pastor officiating.
Following the Memorial Service, interment will be at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, New Iberia.
Willie Mae Ambrose, affectionately known as “Mae Mae,” was born September 15, 1942, to the union of Amos and Melvina Thomas Ambrose. She peacefully transitioned from this life and entered into eternal life on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.
Mae Mae was a Loreauville native and lifelong resident of New Iberia.
She accepted Christ at a very young age and was a faithful member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She joyfully spent most of her years passionately laboring as a culinarian and an in-home caregiver. No one was a stranger in her presence. Her feisty, sassy and outspoken wit coupled with much love and compassion personality was undeniable. She was a giver in spite of whatever was going on. She was also one of the best culinarians known by many.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Melvina Normand (Donald) of New Iberia; a nephew that she reared as a son, Dwayne Ambrose (Chantell) of Monroe; one sister, Delores Raymond (Alfred) of New Iberia; twin brother Leonard Ambrose (Audrey) of New Iberia; and brother Edward Ambrose (Earlijean) of Port Arthur, Texas; three grandchildren, Tamika Jones (Francis), Kimya Babers and Tenesha Cambrice (Lasana); five great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Sydney, Simeon, Sophie and Kyle; one goddaughter, Janelle Lewis; two godsons, Greg Jones and Brandon Jones; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is reunited with her parents, Amos Ambrose and Melvina Thomas Ambrose (“Mae Mae Moma”); three sisters, Mary Lee Johnson, Dorothy Lee and Elizabeth Jones; two brothers, Alex Ambrose Sr. and Arthur Ambrose; and two granddaughters, Tashanna Ambrose and Ta’Zhane Normand.
Willie Mae Ambrose’s memory will forever live in the hearts and minds of those who know and love her.
Per CDC/local regulations, everyone is required to wear face masks in the church, 6 feet social distanced at all times and seating will be limited to only 50 percent capacity of the church
