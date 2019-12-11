Funeral services will be held for Mr. Willie G. Oubre, 89, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Randy Courville officiating.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 1:15 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Oubre passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Oubre was born on February 1, 1930, and was the son of the late Albert Oubre and Blanche Luquette Oubre. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Mr. Oubre worked as an electrician, retiring from Domtar in 1995 after 48 years in the electrical industry. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Leleux Oubre; son Gerald Oubre and wife Jeanie; and three daughters, Sharon Cunningham and husband Mark, Sheila Blanchard and husband Robert and Debbie Oubre Segura, all of New Iberia. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ann Duplantis and husband Steven, Nicole Harmon and husband Jeremy, Joshua Oubre and wife Jennifer, Paul Oubre and wife Alyssa, Rebecca Valentine and husband John, Liz Wheeler and husband Denny, Bobbi Hill and husband Randy; great-grandchildren, Alex Duplantis and wife Shelby, Ashton Duplantis, Alexis Cunningham, Shea Michael Cunningham, Landon Harmon, Blaine Wheeler, Lauren Fortenberry, Ashlyn Wheeler, Hailey Hill and Kylee Hill, Kalyn and Marley Oubre, Keegan Murphy and Tanner Oubre; and three great-great-grandsons, Cain and Carter Duplantis and Devin Fortenberry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Oubre and Blanche Luquette Oubre; brother Norris Oubre; and sisters Gertrude Migues, Mae Romero and Hazel Flowers.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Robert Blanchard, Steven, Ashton and Alexander Duplantis, Shea Michael Cunningham and Landon Harmon.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, especially his nurses Elaine and Ginett and Chaplain Shelton for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank Bob and Jackie Rockhold for all of their help and support during their time of need.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.