Willie Belle Campbell

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Willie Belle “Billie” Campbell, loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lived she touched.
Billie lived a full life. She loved to cook for her family, kept an immaculate house, was a talented gardener and enjoyed serving those in need.
A native of Osyka, Mississippi, and resident of New Iberia, “Billie” as she was affectionately known passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Maison Teche Nursing Home.
She is survived by her daughters Diane Louviere and husband Jerry of Lake Charles, Kathleen Poché and husband Paul of Broussard and Christie Guillory and husband Jimmy, of New Iberia; grandchildren David Louviere and wife Candace, Tommy Louviere and wife Kayla, Jenny Lennox and husband John, Katie Meaux and husband Tyler, Tiffany Fontaine and husband Hall, Travis Poché and wife Marva, Timothy Poché and husband Derek Dupuis, Aimee Campbell, Erin Ludeau and husband Chris, Jesse Guillory and Zachary Guillory; and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years and love of her life, Webon J. Campbell; parents, Oscar and Sallie Strickland Yarbrough; and brother Clyde Yarbrough.
A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Willie Belle “Billie” Campbell, 91, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery with Pastor Randy Dugas officiating.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are David Louviere, Tommy Louviere, Travis Poché, Timothy Poché, Jesse Guillory and John Lennox.
Honorary pallbearer will be Zachary Guillory.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice and Maison Teche for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Campbell’s honor to the Alzheimer’Association, www.alz.org, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates, all families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
