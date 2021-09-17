Willie B. Butler

A home-going celebration for Mr. Willie “Sonny” Bonner Butler, 74, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Wright Jr. officiating. He will await the resurrection in Zion Travelers Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to August 1, 2021, COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned from labor to reward at 7:55 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his residence with his daughter.
Mr. Willie Butler was born on March 28, 1947, in Lafayette to the late Mary Jane Butler. He was affectionately known as “Sonny.” At an early age he professed his faith in God at Zion Travelers Baptist Church in New Iberia where he was a dedicated member. Mr. Butler attended Jonas Henderson High School where he received his high school diploma. He began a lifelong career as an Air-Condition Specialist with Bernard Refrigeration for many years. Shortly after he started his career with Iberia Parish School Board, where he worked for 33-1/2 years until his retirement.
He was known to most as “Sonny.” He was a very humble, loving and caring man. He was what we called a super hero to his family. He loved and cared for everyone and he had a heart of gold. God allowed him to spend the last twenty months of his life with his “ Love Child” who loved and cared for him the way he loved and took care of her and so many others.
Mr. Butler “Sonny” was an awesome and amazing man and one of a kind. He always knew how to make you smile even when you did not know how to. He was always ready to help others in need and as result of his generous spirit and pleasant personality, he was loved many. His beautiful life will forever be cherished by his affectionately known “ Love Child,” Mary Elizabeth Marie Butler Sigure, whom also was his loving caregiver.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children Mary Elizabeth Marie Butler Sigure (whom he called his love child), Veronica Butler Bell, Holly Butler Sheppard (Murray) and Chantilla Dorsey; children he raised Leonard White, Dominique White, Devin White and Deshante White; his grandchildren Calvin C. Sigure Jr., Diane Butler, Bruce Butler, Quar’Nisha Butler, Vincent Butler, Mason Butler, Elliotte Butler, Shakira Bell, Jamasha Butler, Chad Bell, Melissa Bell, Na’kisha Sheppard, Murraysha Sheppard, Britney Sheppard, Murray Sheppard Jr., Antonio Francis, Alaysha Dorsey, Aniya Dorsey, Khamari White, Marshlee White, Malakai White, Karter White, King White, Destiny White, Kylie Harrison, Aubre White, Niyla Phillip and Ahmad Hypolite; and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Butler; paternal grandparents, Willie Bonner Butler and Orella Hector Butler; sister Amy Austin Jolivet; and one granddaughter, Crystal Antiqua Sigure.
Active pallbearers are Robert Provost, Tyrone Weaver, Leonard White, Thomas Jolivet, Albert Johnson and Timmy Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers are Clayton King, Antonio Francis Jr., Eric Polk Sr., Jules Thomas Provost Sr., Renaldo Hall Sr., Keith Provost, Calvin C. Sigure Jr., Samuel Sims and Devin White.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.