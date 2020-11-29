A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for William Walter Scott, 88, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Ethel at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Scotty, as he was affectionately known, was born May 9, 1932, in Mineola, Texas, to the late Leonard Scott and the late Lydia Keeling Scott and was one of eight children born to that union. He passed away peacefully at his residence, just nine months after his wife, on Friday November 27, 2020, with his family at his side.
Scotty and Ethel opened their business, Scotty’s Camper Sales in 1968 and built it on the quality service and genuine care of their customers. That business has been a mainstay of New Iberia and to this day still serves camping enthusiasts, with his son and daughter operating the business. Outside of work, he was a true outdoorsman who took advantage of nature’s beauty. Whether camping with his friends in the Sugar and Spice Camping Club, deer hunting or crabbing and fishing, he made the best of it. Tending to his yard and Mrs. Ethel’s flowers and his fish pond brought him peace and relaxation. While they helped many, Scotty and Ethel enjoyed the fruits of their labors traveling the world. Side by side with his wife, they visited many places such as Aruba, Italy, Fiji, St. Lucia and Australia to name a few.
He and Ethel would often volunteer at St. Francis Diner, and share their good fortune with other organizations that helped families down on their luck. Scotty will be remembered for his compassion, kindness and generosity to others. It brought peace to his heart in helping those in need. He will be missed dearly and leaves a legacy of love and compassion.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Margie Broussard (David Sr.), Mary LaBiche (Pat) and Walter Scott Jr. (Tina); his grandchildren Giselle Flores, David Broussard Jr., Kristie Broussard, Joshua LaBiche, Jade Cox, Jordan Tyler and Ariel Louviere; 11 great-grandchildren, Bryce, Tyler, Mindi, Kailyn, Finley, Emmalyn, Whitney, Kohen, Easton, Noah, Ellisyn and baby Talon, expected in February; his sisters and brother Peggy Busby, Bobby Scott and Nancy Weir; and his sister-in-law Ruby Halbert.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Halbert Scott; and his sisters and brothers Helen White, Leonard Scott Jr., Anita Toups and Don Scott.
Serving as pallbearers Walter Scott Jr., David Broussard Sr., Pat LaBiche, David Broussard Jr., Joshua LaBiche and Bryce Flores.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Flores, Jeff Cox and Ryan Louviere.
Scotty and Ethel believed in helping others in need and generously gave to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and to the St. Francis Diner. Please consider making a donation in their honor to one of these organizations.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to our father’s caregivers Jarit Brown, Leola Chapman, Eva Rollins and Carolyn Francis, for the exceptional care and compassion shown while in their care. They would also like to thank Dr. Robert Lahasky, Dr. Clyde Roy, Dr. Michael Cain, the staff of Lafayette General Medical Center and Hospice of Acadiana. You are all greatly appreciated.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.