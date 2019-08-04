A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for William Joseph Burke, 35, who passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, in New Iberia, due to complications from brain cancer.
Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. William Blanda will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by Deacon Wade Broussard, Sister Mary Magdalen and Sister Mary Peter, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Visitation will continue on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A native of New Iberia, William was born on May 26, 1984, to Patrick and Barbara Lalumandier Burke and was a graduate of Catholic High, Louisiana Technical College in carpentry and the University of Louisiana Lafayette. He had been employed with the Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, Costco and St. Peter’s Catholic Church. A member of the St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus Council 1208, William enjoyed attending Mass at St. Peter’s and Our Lady of Wisdom, walking, visiting with people and helping others.
Survivors include his parents, Deacon and Mrs. Patrick and Barbara Burke of New Iberia; brother Robert P. Burke of New Iberia; sisters Nicole Burke Beaver and husband Ronnie of New Iberia and Ellen Burke Howard and husband Greg of Prairieville; paternal grandfather, Colonel Dracos Burke, USAF, Ret., of New Iberia; aunts Paula Forster, Marie Dugal and husband Don, Wannetta Lyda and husband Mark, Janet Lalumandier, Celeste Callahan and husband Richard, Janet G. Burke and Kathleen Haik and husband Dicky; uncles Michael Burke and wife Mary Ann and Thomas Burke and wife Tina.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carrie Dupuy Burke; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Dolores Lalumandier; and an uncle, Alan Burke.
Pallbearers will be Robert P. Burke, Ronnie Beaver, Greg Howard, Dicky Haik, Brad Ste. Marie, Freddie DeCourt and Richie Haik.
Due to severe allergies, the family kindly requests no flowers, cologne or perfumes.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, 409 W. St. Mary Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506.
