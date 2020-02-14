William Gerard Benjamin

ST. MARTINVILLE — A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. William Gerard “BB” Benjamin, 60, at 1 p.m. on Saturday at House of Love Ministry with Rev. Oscar Gray, officiating.
He will await the resurrection at House of Love Ministry Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of service.
A native and resident of Saint Martinville, he passed at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
He was a former member of Faith Cathedral in New Iberia and was employed by Cajun Chef in Saint Martinville for several years.
He leaves to mourn his passing, one daughter, Monica Pierre (Brian ) of Carencro; two brothers, Jessie Benjamin Jr.(Philomena) of Saint Martinville and Vincent Benjamin of Baton Rouge; eight sisters, Mary Demouchet (Rene) of New Iberia, Elizabeth Long, Pauline Batiste (Felton), Geraldine Benjamin and Margaret Ledet all of Saint Martinville, Catherine Benjamin of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Carolyn Steward (Wilson) of Lake Charles and Latonia Douglas (Renard) of Baton Rouge; eight grandchildren; one special niece, Janay Batiste of Saint Martinvillle; one special nephew, Travis Benjamin of Saint Martinville; one godchild, Kelly Long of Lafayette; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Jessie Benjamin Sr. and Lorena James; one sister, Valerie Benjamin; one brother-in-law, Arthur Ledet; paternal grandparents, George and Amanda Benjamin; and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Florence Jacob.
Active Pallbearers will be Adam Ledet, Kelly Long, Darnell Benjamin, Travis Benjamin, Johnathan Benjamin and Arthur Ledet.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Marcus Benjamin, Derrick Long, Felton Ledet, Rene Demouchet, Jessie Benjamin Jr. and Nathan Long Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.