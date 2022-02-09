William Byrne Carstens, born October 29, 1938, in New Iberia, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Iberia Manor South.
In honoring Mr. Carstens wishes, there will be no service. Burial will take place at a later date at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
He was the son of the late Ernest John Carstens and Dorothy Dreher Carstens. Bill graduated from St. Peter’s College in New Iberia in 1957.
Over the years he lived in New Orleans, where he worked as an Information Officer for the New Orleans Police Department. He also spent some time working in security. After Leaving New Orleans, Bill spent several years in Nashville, Tennessee, before returning to New Iberia, where he remained until his passing. He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball, football and basketball. His aspirations were to be a husband, a father and a professional basketball player. Bill should be remembered most for his kindhearted soul, who loved animals, who was a friend to everyone and a devoted Christian.
William is survived by his beloved cousin Dr. Mary Lou Courrege and husband David Courrege, of Wilmington, North Carolina; cousins Joe Courrege and wife Sharon, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Harry Oswalt and wife Beth of New Iberia; Mary Seale, Pat Onellion and wife Debbie and Tim Onellion, all of New Iberia; and Elizabeth Garber and husband Frank of Broussard. He is also survived by his special friends John Sagrera, Danny Crochet and John and Betty Delcambre, as well as many classmates from St. Peter’s and friends from School Days Apartments.
William was preceded in death by his parents, his aunts, uncles and many of his cousins.
The family has entrusted Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard with the arrangements for Mr. Carstens.
